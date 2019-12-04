Let it Glow! Our glow-in-the-dark story time at our Halloween party in October was a huge hit so we decided to offer it again as its own program. On Nov. 20 at 6:30 p.m., an enthusiastic group of children aged 2-8 years old and their adults painted, hopped, danced and listened.
To start the program, we all made a picture with glow-in-the-dark paint. We had no idea how fabulous it would look until the lights went out and the pictures began to show their true colors! As they entered the room, each child had to hop their way to the end of the hopscotch course to retrieve their glow bracelets. As the carpet, floor and children glowed, we read several stories, some glow-in-the-dark and some shadow, and danced with finger lights. It was such a lot of fun and we plan on offering another one in January with a different craft, more stories and glow-in-the-dark activities. We hope you can join us!
We also hosted our very first cooking class/demonstration in the lower level of the Meeting House: “How to Instant Pot.” Instructor Lisa Liotta helped demystify the popular device, discussing care and maintenance of the pot as well as what each function did. Participants then helped with some prep work and made a delicious Thai Red Curry, which they sampled at the end of the class.
“How to Instant Pot,” was the first of many cooking classes and demos we hope to host. If you have any suggestions, please call the library and let us know what you’d like us to help you learn.
On Dec. 12 at 1:00 p.m. we will host our final, “Cooking the Books,” program for 2019. Using Cookbooks from 1980-1997, our patrons have been signing up to make various cookie recipes to swap on the day of the programs. We are asking those who wish to participate to make a double batch—we’ll be donating the second batch to the United Methodist Church in Burlington who will serve them at their Sunday Soup Supper.
Our annual tree lighting and caroling takes place on Sunday, Dec. 8 from 3:30 to 5:15 p.m. We will start off the festivities by decorating graham crackers in the lower level of the Meeting House, followed by caroling with the Colchester Community Chorus at 4:30 in the upper level. The tree lighting will take place at 5 p.m. on the library lawn. We hope to see all of you there!