Jess Deyo is our featured artist for the month of March. Jess is known for the intricate pet portraits she draws, but our main display case in the lobby shows a variety of animals and birds. Come and see how she carefully combines different colored pencils to give each subject life and more than a little personality. Don’t forget to check out her Instagram account, @jessdeyoart . Patrons are welcome to color at the library if seeing Jess’ work inspires, and all materials such as coloring pages are provided.
Do you know that over 87 people who met eligibility requirements were helped to do their taxes with the help of our noble AARP volunteers? Tuesday afternoon and Saturday morning sessions have been running smoothly, and we are fully booked through the end of tax season. If you missed the chance to have your taxes done here, we have phone numbers for possible options in other towns.
Calling all Mah Jongg players! On Saturday March 14 at 9:30 a.m. the Meeting House is the place to be for our ever-popular Mah Jongg Tournament! You can sign up on our website, or call us and we can help you register for the event. We will also have an evening Mah Jongg session on March 23 at 6 p.m. in the Burnham Room, and all are welcome.
Our book discussion choice for March is Rough Beauty by the award-winning poet Karen Auvinen. Subtitled “Forty Seasons of Mountain Living,” this book is a meditation on many years of living in the American Rockies. If mud season in Vermont is getting you down, reading this book will spirit you away to a cabin in a dark pine forest where the snow falls “a foot at a time.” Books are available for checkout at the library, and the discussion will take place on Tuesday March 31 at 1 p.m.
Many of our littlest patrons think the library staff live at the library and are amazed to see us all out and about like regular people! In fact, through our outreach programs we travel to read to people of all ages at daycares, schools, nursing homes, the Adult Day Program at Home, Health and Hospice on Prim Road, and the Respite House. Colchester may be a spread out community geographically but books are one thing that can unite us all!