The Cobra junior high and Laker high school teams wrestled Vermont and New York opponents in three locations keeping their coaches and spectators on the move including at Mount Mansfield Union High School, where their wrestling program hosted 245 athletes at the Jason Lowell Memorial Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 1.
Cobras Jaden Coppins, Keegan Vance and Jordan Lavoie won all matches. With just four varsity members in the 14 eligible weight classes of the finals, the team finished 7th out of 31 teams; behind only three other Vermont teams. In 4th place was Cameron Katon, while Benjamin Stapleton and Noah Quigley each found second place finishes.
Also competing at MMU with various wins: Jacobo Riviera, Jonah Recicar, Greyson Brown, DJ Port, Michael O’Callaghan, Luke Doloughty, Jake Perrotte and Seb Jacobs.
A tremendous effort was shown by all Colchester wrestlers who have worked hard in practice week after week for these big tournament weekends.