With regular seasons in the books, Colchester High School (CHS) teams are now focusing on the playoff roads ahead of them.
On Monday, the Vermont Principals’ Association (VPA) announced the postseason tournament pairings for its boys’ and girls’ soccer state championships. While the VPA announced earlier that it would not be facilitating playoff tournaments for football, the Vermont Interscholastic Football League set up three area-based brackets -- Burlington, Hartford/St. Johnsbury, and Rutland -- and seeded teams prior to the end of the regular season so that those athletes could, too, have some sort of postseason.
Additionally, the Colchester cross country teams are set to head to Thetford Academy on Saturday for the VPA state championships.
Boys’ Soccer
With a regular season record of 5-4, Colchester took the No. 6 seed in the Division 1 tournament. The Lakers are set to host 11th-seeded Mount Mansfield (3-4-1) on Wednesday at 3 p.m. CHS downed the Cougars 2-0 during their regular season meeting Oct. 3.
With a Tuesday win, the Lakers will then take on the winner of 14th-seeded BFA-St. Albans (0-8) at No. 3 Essex (6-1); that quarterfinal showdown would be held 3 p.m. Friday. The semis are tentatively scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 3 with the championship game to be held Saturday, Nov. 7.
Girls’ Soccer
After going 3-5-1, CHS was tabbed with the 10th seed in the D1 tournament. The Lakers will head to No. 7 Mount Mansfield (2-2-3) on Tuesday for a 3 p.m. start. Colchester and the Cougars played to a 0-0 draw Oct. 10.
A Tuesday win would then send the Lakers to take on second-seeded Burr & Burton Academy, a team that received a first round bye after going 6-1; that quarterfinal is lined up for 3 p.m. Friday. The semis are to be held Nov. 4 with the championship game penciled in for Nov. 7.
Football
Despite going 3-6 in the regular season, Colchester was given the random, predetermined No. 2 seed in VIFL’s 10-team Burlington area tournament. The Lakers will host a quarterfinal game at 7 p.m. Friday, taking on the winner of Wednesday’s game between No. 10 BFA-Fairfax/Lamoille and seventh-seeded Rice.
The semifinal games will be held when possible between Nov. 2-4 with the championship taking place either Nov. 6 or 7.
