SWANTON -- Girls’ varsity golf teams from around the state gathered at Champlain Country Club last week to compete in the 2020 Vermont Principals’ Association State Championship.
Colchester High finished sixth in the Division 1 rankings with seniors Caitlin Connors and Jayme Baldwin, the Lakers’ two point-scoring golfers, shooting a 119 and 120, respectively. That was good enough for Connors to take 16th overall and Balwin to place 17th.
Classmates Maelyn Sartwell and Julia Correll posted a 132 and a 154, respectively.
