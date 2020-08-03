Sports apparel powerhouse Nike unveiled a new commercial last week which uses tremendous editing to string together a plethora of video clips.
There are a bunch of faces that are familiar to most sports fans in the full 90-second spot, but there’s also one shot that includes four young men donning purple shirts with a logo that might be more familiar to Sun readers.
Around the 49-second mark, a split screen shows a pair of professional players from the National Football League’s (NFL) San Francisco 49ers -- one being Colin Kaepernick. Opposite them are four former Saint Michael’s College (SMC) men’s basketball players all of whom graduated in 2019. All six athletes are shown taking a knee during the pre-game national anthem.
Nothing can stop what we can do together. You can’t stop sport. Because #YouCantStopUs.— Nike (@Nike) July 30, 2020
The Purple Knights whose faces are in the frame are Derek Cheatom, Jaylen Hall, Levi Holmes III, and Winston Jones II. The clip is footage from the team’s Nov. 4, 2017 scrimmage against the University of Vermont at Patrick Gymnasium.
The ad was posted to Nike’s Twitter page July 30 with the tag #YouCantStopUs. It depicts resilient displays of athleticism, from amateurs to pros, despite facing social injustice, disabilities, and the sudden halt to most athletic activities caused by the coronavirus pandemic. At the start of the commercial, the narrator is heard saying, “We’re never alone,” and it ends with the narrator saying, “We will always come back stronger, because nothing can stop what we can do together.”
During the shot of Kaepernick, teammate Ed Reid, and the SMC players, the narrator is heard saying, “And when things aren’t fair, we’ll come together for change.”
Kaepernick is widely associated with the start of the movement involving athletes kneeling during the national anthem. He first began expressing himself and protesting racial injustice by sitting on the bench before 2016 preseason games. He then took a knee, however, prior to a Sept. 1 preseason contest after talking about his actions with former NFL player and Green Beret Nate Boyer and deciding that it would show more respect to members of the military.
Players around the league started to join Kaepernick in getting down on one knee during the anthem, and soon it was seen in other sports and at other levels. Just over a year after his first knee, the four SMC players did the same.
“The most important concept we wanted to exhibit during our demonstration was to somehow show we are together,” said Holmes III. “Not everyone had to kneel, but we locked arms to show that we had each other's backs and respected each other's decisions regardless of different opinions.”
While some players on the team remained standing that night at Patrick Gymnasium, they were all united by intertwining their arms together.
“As a team, we talked to each other and shared each other’s background about how we felt about kneeling,” said Cheatom. “Once we were all on the same page, we decided that, as a team, we would lock arms showing that we were all united. I think that was the most important part of our message, that a diverse team could show solidarity even if someone didn't want to kneel. I think it would be really cool to be in any commercial, but it feels better being in a commercial that has a meaning behind it. It's nice knowing that this commercial will be spreading a message to the world.”
Kaepernick and other athletes have faced backlash for their kneeling, but St. Michael’s was extremely supportive of the basketball players' actions.
"Racism is an ugly evil, condemned by the Catholic Church and recently referred to by Pope Francis as a sin,” said Father Ray Doherty, an SMC alum and coach of the baseball team, back in 2017. “I expect that we all should be opposed to evil and sin. The 'taking a knee' is a symbolic thing, done peacefully within one's constitutional rights, and I would hesitate to judge that the intention of anyone using this symbol is to disrespect God or nation.”