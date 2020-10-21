ESSEX -- The Lakers made a valiant effort Tuesday night at handing Essex High School (EHS) its second-straight varsity football loss, but the Hornets were able to hang on late in the game and score when needed to close out the 54-42 victory over Colchester High School (CHS).
Game Notes
- The Lakers drop to 3-5 overall with the loss.
- Essex moves to 5-1 on the season with the victory.
- Colchester scored more points against Essex than any other team the Hornets have played this year; the previous high EHS had allowed was 40 against Champlain Valley.
- CHS has one final game on the regular season schedule, that being a 7 p.m. showdown against South Burlington on Friday with the matchup being played at Burlington High.
- Regardless of Friday’s result, the Lakers will be the No. 2 seed in the VIFL playoffs set to start next week; Colchester will host a second round tilt Friday, Oct. 30 at 7 p.m. against the winner of seventh-seeded Rice and No. 10 BFA-Fairfax/Lamoille after getting a first round bye.
How it Happened
(EHS -- CHS)
First Quarter
0-7: A long pass by Colchester senior Carson Corrigan to junior Bryce Carey, who made a great, leaping grab in the end zone just over two minutes into the game, put the visitors on the board first. (extra point is good)
6-7: EHS Junior Sebastian Coppola rolled to his right on fourth and five deep in the CHS end of the field and tossed it to sophomore Christopher Folsom for the touchdown. (2-pt conversion no good)
12-7: On the ensuing drive, EHS senior William Couture read the Laker pass perfectly and jumped it, making the interception and taking it back for a pick six and a lead the hosts wouldn’t relinquish. (2-pt. conversion no good)
Second Quarter
20-7: Essex sophomore Joshua Brown beat his defender down the right side of the field, and senior Sam Bowen placed it well for a 35-yard catch-and-score. (2-pt. conversion is good)
20-14: On fourth and goal from about five yards out, CHS senior Blake Cardinal stationed himself in the middle of the end zone, just over the goal line, where junior Alex Rublee found him for the touchdown. (extra point is good)
28-14: With time waning in the half, Essex drove down the field and capped the drive with a floating Bowen pass to the back-left corner, finding junior Benjamin Serrantonio who made a twisting, athletic grab over his head. (2-pt. conversion is good)
28-21: CHS responded and made the most of its 1:11 still on the clock. On first and 10 from about the 36-yard line, Rublee sent a long pass towards the right side of the end zone, and senior Philip O’Callahan held on while going to the ground. (extra point is good)
Third Quarter
36-21: Serrantonio found sophomore Peter Armata going over the middle from about five yards out for the completion and the score. (2-pt. conversion is good)
36-28: After a big conversion on fourth and 10 from the Hornets’ 30, Colchester sophomore Matt Fournier reeled it in on the left side of the end zone, got his feet down, and maintained possession while going to the ground. (extra point is good)
Fourth Quarter
42-28: A long pass up the right side to Essex senior Christopher Davis set the Hornets up nicely; they capitalized when junior Walker Root caught a pass while going over the middle and then beat his defender to the goal line. (2-pt. conversion is no good)
42-35: Rublee fired the ball over traffic to the back of the end zone where O’Callahan snagged it for the score. (extra point is good)
48-35: Less than a minute later, Bowen launched a long pass down the right side of the field to a sprinting Brown who pulled it in and used his speed to race away into the end zone. (2-pt. conversion is no good)
48-42: Colchester senior Brody Stannard gained a few steps on his defender, opening himself up for a deep ball by Rublee to get the Lakers within two with just 2:10 left in the game. (extra point is good)
54-42: In the final minute, Essex picked up a first down inside the CHS end of the field, all-but-ending it as the Lakers had used up their timeouts. However, Bowen put up an arching pass towards the end zone, and Davis came down with a diving catch just over the goal line for good measure. (2-pt. conversion is no good)
Thoughts from CHS Head Coach Tom Perry
What are you overall thoughts about tonight’s game?
“They're good. You can see why they've been scoring so many points; they have a lot of good athletes. I thought we played great. If we can catch the ball a little bit more consistently and get just one or two stops, I think we have a chance to win -- which, a week ago, I would have said that wasn't going to happen against a team like this. Our kids have really come a long way in a week. Their effort levels are way, way up; they want to win.”
What is the focus going to be on through your last regular season game and leading up to the playoffs?
“We'll try to play some better defense coming into it. The idea of a tournament at the end of the season that's made to [allow] for lots of kids to play and lots of kids have an experience to play football, and then to play a tournament -- those two things are counterintuitive to each other. I'm not in love with the idea that we're having one at all, but if we're going to, we're going to teach our kids how to compete and we're going to give them a chance to go play in it.”
