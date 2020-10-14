COLCHESTER -- Despite the last three matchups between the two sides being decided by just one goal, and the Lakers taking the edge in two of those, Colchester High School (CHS) fell 5-1 to the visiting Essex High School (EHS) Hornets Tuesday afternoon.
Game Notes
- Colchester drops to 3-3 on the year.
- Essex improves to 2-1 on the season with the win.
- The Hornets have now won their last two games against the Lakers and three of the last five meetings.
- CHS has two games left in the regular season, the first being a 4 p.m. Thursday tilt at Mount Mansfield.
How it Happened
First Quarter: Essex got on the board first after a slapped Hornet shot rang off the Laker goalkeeper and presented a rebound in front of the cage; EHS junior Annika Simard cleaned it up to put the visitors on top with 5:36 to go in the stanza, senior Eleanor Reed getting the assist.
Before the end of the frame, the Hornets extended their lead with what ended up being the game-winning score. Sophomore Ashley Clark sent a pass to classmate Peyton Ashe who fired a one-timer into the back of the goal.
Second Quarter: The Lakers had a good chance at trimming their deficit early into the second period, but EHS sophomore netminder Adowyn Byrne was able to turn away the shot.
The 2-0 tally held until the final minutes when Reed deked around Colchester defenders before sending home a well-placed take from the top of the shooting circle into the lower-left corner of the net.
The Lakers would get it back before the break, but not before the halftime horn. CHS earned a corner in the waning seconds and was able to capitalize on its opportunity with all zeros on the clock; a scramble in front of the cage led to senior Brynn Coughlin punching home a shot, classmate Hannah Carroll getting credited with the assist.
Third Quarter: EHS nearly went back up by three in the first few minutes of the second half off a corner, but senior Laker goalie Chloe Smith was able to make a great, pouncing save to her right.
Midway through the quarter, Byrne made a nice save of her own when she kicked away a good-looking shot with her right leg.
In the final minute of the third, Essex went up 4-1 when Reed sent a shot towards the left post; senior Adeline Deming was there to clean it up and make sure the ball found its way over the goal line, Reed being tagged with her second helper of the day.
Fourth Quarter: CHS sophomore Ryleigh Garrow made a strong effort to cut into the Hornets’ lead early in the final stanza when she went bursting through space up the right side of the field, but it didn’t amount to anything for the hosts.
Minutes later, Essex had a quality chance of its own by getting the ball right in front of the Lakers’ goal where it was knocked around; Smith was able to come up big, however, and get in front of the eventual shot.
With about eight minutes to go, Colchester had another great look at net off a corner, only to see Byrne knock it away with her left leg.
A corner at the other end resulted in the final tally of the day as the Hornets strung together a few passes around the top of the shooting circle, the last being off the stick of junior Elizabeth Tupaj who found Reed at the top-right edge; the senior captain fired it into the lower-left corner to all-but-end it.
Thoughts from Laker Head Coach Katie Comeau
What did you think about today’s game?
“We had a lot of younger players that stepped up today because of injury, and they played really well. I think they worked hard on the field and had a hard time finishing. We have some adjustments to make on defense, but overall, I think they gave a good effort.”
It seemed like you had a good handful of shots that could have gone either way.
“I just looked at the book; they had eight shots, we had seven shots. I don't think either one of us outplayed each other; I think they just were finding the back of the net a little easier than we were.”
Do you think there’s anything you want to emphasize and really work on over the next week going through the end of the season?
“Shooting to the corners and not to pads… certainly, just finishing that offensive attack, marking up on defense, and pulling back into play a little bit.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.