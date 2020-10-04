WILLISTON -- The Colchester High School (CHS) cross country teams ventured to Catamount Outdoor Family Center Saturday to participate in a highly-competitive meet, it being the first-ever event co-hosted by Essex and Burlington High.
Leading the way for the Lakers on the girls’ side of things was sophomore Anna Tarte, and junior Thomas Buckley was then the first CHS boys runner to cross the finish line.
See full results at 802timing.com/results/20results/runresults/3.10.20overallseahornetinv.htm.
Colchester High Girls’ Results
Place: Runner (Grade) -- Time
- 48: Anna Tarte (10) -- 23:00.5
- 50: Kyra Doloughty (12) -- 23:24.9
- 51: Rowan MacArdle (10) -- 23:25.0
- 61: Sally Zuk (11) -- 25:32.4
- 65: Isabella Basille (11) -- 27:48.0
- 66: Kaya Nunan (11) -- 28:09.4
- 68: Ella Pecor (10) -- 29:34.3
- Elizabeth Shirk (9) -- 32:59.2
(Note: Only the first seven finishers for each team had their placements listed.)
Colchester High Boys’ Results
Place: Runner (Grade) -- Time
- 27: Thomas Buckley (11) -- 18:22.6
- 42: Jack Kelley (10) -- 19:15.9
- 48: Sebastian Alessi (12) -- 19:35.1
- 58: Ayden Lloyd-Newberry (12) -- 20:09.5
- 64: Jonathan Labrie (11) -- 20:50.8
- 65: Grant Holmes (12) -- 20:57.6
- 66: Miles Watson (10) -- 21:10.7
- Luke Doloughty (10) -- 21:55.0
- Aidan Flaherty (10) -- 22:25.4
- Ian Cassidy (11) -- 22:38.0
- Spencer Putnam (9) -- 23:30.2
- Michael Harrington (11) -- 24:18.0
- Miles O'Brien (9) -- 24:26.5
- Harrison Shirk (9) -- 27:07.5
- Brandon Goad (12) -- 27:31.0
(Note: Only the first seven finishers for each team had their placements listed.)