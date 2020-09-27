COLCHESTER -- Colchester High was among the first schools in Vermont to have its athletics teams begin regular season action this fall, ending a hiatus for the Green Mountain State which had lasted since mid-March.
While the Lakers’ varsity football squad traditionally plays underneath the Friday night lights, it instead took to the field under the Saturday morning sun to play one of the first 7-on-7 touch football games in the state. Colchester ran away from Mount Abraham to start the season with a 36-20 victory.
Later in the day on the Colchester High School (CHS) campus, the Lakers’ varsity girls’ soccer team notched a late goal to come away with a 2-1 triumph over South Burlington.
Football: Colchester 36 -- Mount Abraham 20
How it happened
Halftime: The game was up for grabs at intermission as both teams notched a pair of touchdowns through the first two quarters for it to be a 14-14 tilt at the break.
Third quarter: CHS took the ball to start the second half and brought it into the Eagles’ end of the field before a 37-yard pass on 4th and 2 was caught by junior Bryce Carey for the go-ahead score.
On the ensuing possession, Colchester senior Max Grenier snagged the first of his second-half interceptions, setting up his offense nicely inside the Mount Abraham side of the gridiron. CHS junior quarterback Alex Rublee found Carey once again with a low throw over the middle, just over the goal line, and a second consecutive successful 2-point conversion made it a 30-14 ballgame.
Fourth quarter: The Eagles put together a good drive to get into the redzone, but a third Laker interception in the half at their own 15 yard line put an end to the threat.
Soon after, however, a turnover on downs on its 25 yard line saw Colchester give the ball back to the visitors. Mount Abraham made the most of it and scored with a throw to the right side, but the Eagles couldn’t convert the 2-point conversion for CHS to hold a 10-point lead.
The Lakers would construct a time-killing drive late in the game and capped it with a touchdown to put things out of Mount Abraham’s reach. Rublee sent a pass over the middle to senior Philip O’Callaghan, and he was determined by officials to be holding the football over the goal line when getting touched by the Eagle defense.
Thoughts from CHS Coach Tom Perry
What do you think about the win, especially in this unusual style of high school football?
“Really, very unique. We're a running team by trade, and we’re a smaller school compared to some of the DI schools. We don't run a bunch of 7-on-7; we don't go to the tournaments. We don't do a bunch of those things. So for us, it's a big learning curve, and I thought the kids did a great job of picking up the system. We only ran the wrong routes a couple of times, and it was usually the guys who've never done it. It was definitely a change to what we're used to for football, but I loved the energy level. The kids played hard… Execution was pretty good. It really does come from kids’ hard work, and these kids work pretty hard.”
What negatives will you take away from today and work on for the next game?
“Catching the ball. And then, defense; we have to be in some better positioning on defense. We got caught out of position a couple different times.”
How tough was it to coach a style of football that you’ve never had to instruct before?
“We spent a bunch of time in the weight room all winter all summer. I have some big, strong kids who put a lot of time in, and a lot of that is designed to be able to run the football. And when they found out they couldn't do that, it became a: ‘Well, now where do I fit into this?’ And luckily, this senior class is loaded with athletes and with really great kids, so that mentality changed right away. We got a nice burst of: ‘We can do this.’ So I think it just comes, now, in making a change in the little things that we have to do better.”
How do you think the players felt getting back to competition but with this style of football?
“I think they just like to play football, and we get a couple things that we do as a program that we haven't done leading up to today. We wanted to see where we were and if we were actually going to get to play, and now, some of the things you saw -- like [Grenier] had three interceptions today -- those things get celebrated differently on this team. And we'll be doing those things from now on, which will be fun too.”
Girls’ soccer: Colchester 2 -- South Burlington 1
How it happened
First half: Just over seven minutes into the game, South Burlington took the advantage when the Wolves brought the ball down the right side of the field and ripped a high shot past the CHS keeper.
Minutes later, however, Colchester tied it up with a goal from senior captain Brooke Booska. She let it fly from about 30 yards out and saw her shot go high and to the left, deflecting off the goalie’s hands for the equalizer.
The rest of the period was evenly matched with neither side having any quality chances at taking the lead.
Second half: Colchester had a pair of good looks in the first 15 minutes following halftime, one being off a corner kick, but neither could find the back of the cage.
Nearly midway through the half, the Lakers came inches from pulling ahead when senior Hailey Desautels got a clean look in the middle of the box; her take would ring off the left post, however, for the game to remain knotted at 1-1.
The score finally changed with 11:41 left in regulation after Colchester was awarded a free kick on the left side of the pitch about 35 yards out. Senior captain Leah Lamothe stepped up and took it, launching a ball that went to the high-right side of the frame and past the South Burlington netminder.
The Wolves created a good chance with less than four minutes to go by sending a through ball into an open CHS third of the field. Booska was able to win the foot race with her South Burlington opponent, however, and put an end to the opportunity.
Thoughts from CHS head coach Jeff Paul
What are your thoughts about the win?
“It's a different year, because we haven't had any scrimmages or played anybody else, and we're playing against one of the best teams in the state. I have such respect for South Burlington and what they're doing over there.
“We made some mistakes, but our kids showed a lot of grit today -- the kind of stuff I look for. I love to see our kids compete; I love to see us step up when we have to, and I thought we did that today against a really good team. We got a lot of new faces out here this year; we got some young kids playing some positions that they're trying to get comfortable with in our system and how fast the game is. I was psyched to see how we prepared, I was psyched to see the way we played, and I love the way we played that second half.”
After watching this team through the preseason and your first game today, do you think it’s capable of making it back to the championship round for the third year in-a-row and possibly win the title?
“Our goal every year is to put ourselves in a position to win a championship. Can we? Yeah, this team has the talent; this team's been there. This team has a pedigree to do that, but we play in the toughest division in the state. We play in the toughest conference in the state. It's not going to be easy. You have to take one game at a time, and if we're blessed enough to get there again, we'll take it.”
What was the one aspect of today’s game that you are most proud of, and what was the one aspect that you're going to go back and work on going forward?
“I think our mental toughness I was very proud of. Sometimes, that kind of stuff, it takes a while to instill, but our leaders really stepped up and did a wonderful job keeping these kids composed when it was a little uncomfortable for us at times. We have to tighten things up; we have to tighten our possession up, we have to tighten our runs up, we have to tighten our defense up. But all that stuff comes with time and kids getting continuity… So a lot of good out of this match. Obviously, winning the game is great, but the way we competed is what I look for now. So I was excited about that.”