MONTPELIER — The Vermont high school sports season was officially delayed today during Governor Phil Scott's Tuesday morning press conference.
The first day of practice was set for November 30, but it was announced that the start of all Vermont Principals' Association (VPA) activities would be delayed due to the rising numbers of COVID cases throughout the state.
"Like recreational sports, (school sports) are paused until further notice. We will review it again each week," Scott said during a media briefing.
"There is light at the end of the tunnel, and we will get there," Scott said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.