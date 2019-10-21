ST. ALBANS — Cross County traveled to Harda’ack for the NVAC’s on Saturday. Teams from MVU, BFA St. Albans, BFA Fairfax, Enosburg, Richford, and Milton joined nine teams from around the state to compete in the 5,000 meters.
“It was a perfect day for a Cross Country race,” said BFA cross country coach Mike Mashtare. “it was sunny, cool and no wind. Fast times were in order and the runners did not disappoint.”
The fair conditions led to many runners setting personal best records (denoted by a PR next to their times in the results). The girls team came in fifth overall, while the boys team ran to a seventh-place finish. The Vermont season concludes this Saturday at Thetford, where the Lakers will travel to take part in the state championships.
NVAC Cross-Country Run Championship
Saturday, October 19; Hard’Ack Recreation Area, St. Albans
10 Thomas Buckley 17:45.5
12 Tim Abele 18:21.2PR
12 Ethan Carnesale 18:32.3PR
9 Jack Kelley 18:34.4PR
11 Sebastian Alessi 18:57.4
12 Jaydon Sartwell 19:06.6 SR
12 Gavin Sicard 19:44.3
10 Jonathan Labrie 19:57.6PR
9 Ryan Thatcher 20:04.0PR
10 Ian Cassidy 20:12.3PR
11 Grant Holmes 20:49.1PR
11 Ayden LLoyd-Newberry 21:00.9
9 David Morton 22:06.7PR
9 Liam Messier 22:07.8PR
10 Michael Harrington 22:22.3PR
9 Brian Michalski 22:43.3PR
9 Collin Fath 22:51.4PR
9 Aidan Flaherty 22:55.0PR
12 Nick Perry 22:57.3PR
9 Miles Watson 23:28.9PR
9 Jared Carnesale 24:57.6
11 Brandon Goad 25:53.1 SR
12 Spencer Plumpton 26:07.9 SR
12 Selby Jacobs 27:01.1 SR
Gr. Name Time
11 Kyra Doloughty 21:06.2
9 Anna Tarte 21:40.8
11 Maelyn Sartwell 21:46.7 SR
9 Rowan MacArdle 22:47.4PR
10 Kaya Nunan 23:39.1PR
10 Isabella Basille 23:44.8PR
10 Meghan Vesosky 24:26.2PR
9 Ella Pecor 25:38.0PR
11 Olivia Porter 26:26.9