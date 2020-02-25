The Colchester High boys and girls nordic ski teams wrapped up their 2019-20 seasons over the last week with the Lakers participating in the two-day, four-event Vermont state championships. The girls placed sixth in the team rankings while the boys took ninth.

Day 1 at Rikert Nordic Center

Girls Classic

  • Rowan MacArdle -- 20:21.9
  • Anna Tarte -- 20:27.9
  • Kaity Mazza -- 21:08.1
  • Becca Manley -- 21:37.8
  • Chloe Palmer -- 21:43.7
  • Caitlin Connors -- 21:54.5
  • Maia Franchetti -- 23:21.0
  • Jessica Thompson -- 26:33.2

Boys Classic

  • Gavin Sicard -- 17:50.1
  • Jack Kelley -- 19:26.9
  • Grant Holmes -- 19:56.8
  • Nick Perry -- 23:08.7

Girls Classic Relay

  • 6th) Anna Tarte (11:16.9), Kaity Mazza (11:11.1), Becca Manley (11:33.5), Rowan MacArdle (11:02.5) -- 45.04.1

Boys Classic Relay

  • 9th) Gavin Sicard (10:11.6), Jack Kelley (9:56.8), Nick Perry (10:44.9), Grant Holmes (9:57.4) -- 40:50.9

Day 2 at Ethan Allen Range

Girls Freestyle

  • Rowan MacArdle -- 17:53.7
  • Anna Tarte -- 18:21.5
  • Kaity Mazza -- 18:32.2
  • Caitlin Connors -- 18:59.9
  • Chloe Palmer -- 20:02.8
  • Becca Manley -- 20:43.2
  • Maia Franchetti -- 21:16.5
  • Maeve McCullagh -- 21:25.3

Boys Freestyle

  • Ayden Lloyd-Newberry -- 16:28.5
  • Gavin Sicard -- 16:52.0
  • Grant Holmes -- 18:19.7
  • Jack Kelley -- 18:53.9
  • Nick Perry -- 19:53.0

Girls Freestyle Relay

  • 6th) Anna Tarte (8:50.3), Kaity Mazza (9:48.8), Caitlin Connors (9:46.3), Rowan MacArdle (9:02.6) -- 37:28.1

Boys Freestyle Relay

  • 8th) Gavin Sicard (7:48.9), Jack Kelley (8:45.4), Grant Holmes (8:13.7), Ayden Lloyd-Newberry (7:31.0) -- 32:19.1

Recommended for you