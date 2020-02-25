The Colchester High boys and girls nordic ski teams wrapped up their 2019-20 seasons over the last week with the Lakers participating in the two-day, four-event Vermont state championships. The girls placed sixth in the team rankings while the boys took ninth.
Day 1 at Rikert Nordic Center
Girls Classic
- Rowan MacArdle -- 20:21.9
- Anna Tarte -- 20:27.9
- Kaity Mazza -- 21:08.1
- Becca Manley -- 21:37.8
- Chloe Palmer -- 21:43.7
- Caitlin Connors -- 21:54.5
- Maia Franchetti -- 23:21.0
- Jessica Thompson -- 26:33.2
Boys Classic
- Gavin Sicard -- 17:50.1
- Jack Kelley -- 19:26.9
- Grant Holmes -- 19:56.8
- Nick Perry -- 23:08.7
Girls Classic Relay
- 6th) Anna Tarte (11:16.9), Kaity Mazza (11:11.1), Becca Manley (11:33.5), Rowan MacArdle (11:02.5) -- 45.04.1
Boys Classic Relay
- 9th) Gavin Sicard (10:11.6), Jack Kelley (9:56.8), Nick Perry (10:44.9), Grant Holmes (9:57.4) -- 40:50.9
Day 2 at Ethan Allen Range
Girls Freestyle
- Rowan MacArdle -- 17:53.7
- Anna Tarte -- 18:21.5
- Kaity Mazza -- 18:32.2
- Caitlin Connors -- 18:59.9
- Chloe Palmer -- 20:02.8
- Becca Manley -- 20:43.2
- Maia Franchetti -- 21:16.5
- Maeve McCullagh -- 21:25.3
Boys Freestyle
- Ayden Lloyd-Newberry -- 16:28.5
- Gavin Sicard -- 16:52.0
- Grant Holmes -- 18:19.7
- Jack Kelley -- 18:53.9
- Nick Perry -- 19:53.0
Girls Freestyle Relay
- 6th) Anna Tarte (8:50.3), Kaity Mazza (9:48.8), Caitlin Connors (9:46.3), Rowan MacArdle (9:02.6) -- 37:28.1
Boys Freestyle Relay
- 8th) Gavin Sicard (7:48.9), Jack Kelley (8:45.4), Grant Holmes (8:13.7), Ayden Lloyd-Newberry (7:31.0) -- 32:19.1