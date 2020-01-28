The Vergennes Commodore Invitational hosted 25 teams from throughout the Northeast on Saturday, Jan. 25. At the tournament, Colchester Lakers battled their way to the ninth spot of those 25 groups, with only three other Vermont teams ahead of them. Members of the junior high Cobras also enjoyed a day of good competition on the mats.
Further south on the New York/New Jersey border, a half dozen Cobras brought their skills to the Josh Allen Hammer Tournament in Middletown, N.Y., Section IX. Carrying home the four-pound, engraved hammer that is the first place trophy were Cahota Lafond, Jaden Coppins, Keegan Vance and Jordan Lavoie. Mason Sheltra and Brody Coppins walked away with second place medals.
Then on Sunday, the Cobras left the Glens Falls Youth Tournament in New York with five Champion shirts.