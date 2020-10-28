Here’s your one-stop shop for Colchester High School (CHS) fall playoff news, results, and upcoming contests in either the Vermont Principals’ Association (VPA) state championship tournaments or the Vermont Interscholastic Football League (VIFL) Burlington area tournament.
Boys’ Soccer
Oct. 26: Playoff Announcement
With a regular season record of 5-4, Colchester took the No. 6 seed in the Division 1 tournament. The Lakers are set to host 11th-seeded Mount Mansfield (3-4-1) on Wednesday at 3 p.m. CHS downed the Cougars 2-0 during their regular season meeting Oct. 3.
With a Tuesday win, the Lakers will then take on the winner of 14th-seeded BFA-St. Albans (0-8) at No. 3 Essex (6-1); that quarterfinal showdown would be held 3 p.m. Friday. The semis are tentatively scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 3 with the championship game to be held Saturday, Nov. 7.
Oct. 28: First Round vs. Mount Mansfield -- 3 p.m.
Girls’ Soccer
Oct. 26: Playoff Announcement
After going 3-5-1, CHS was tabbed with the 10th seed in the D1 tournament. The Lakers will head to No. 7 Mount Mansfield (2-2-3) on Tuesday for a 3 p.m. start. Colchester and the Cougars played to a 0-0 draw Oct. 10.
A Tuesday win would then send the Lakers to take on second-seeded Burr & Burton Academy, a team that received a first round bye after going 6-1; that quarterfinal is lined up for 3 p.m. Friday. The semis are to be held Nov. 4 with the championship game penciled in for Nov. 7.
Oct. 27: First Round at Mount Mansfield
After erasing a second half deficit to force overtime, Colchester came away with a 2-1 win Tuesday afternoon in the opening round of the Vermont Principals’ Association 2020 Division 1 State Championship tournament.
The 10th-seeded Lakers scored just over eight minutes into the extra period to knock off No. 7 Mount Mansfield and move into the quarterfinals.
Colchester senior captain Brooke Booska scored the game winner after classmate Hailey Desautels tied the match with a score of her own midway through the second half. Junior Maggie Ryan was tagged with both assists. CHS freshman keeper Emily Thompson picked up the win in net for the visitors.
Colchester improves to 4-5-1 overall on the year, ending a five-game winless skid that started with the tie against the Cougars.
The Lakers next head to second-seeded Burr & Burton Academy in Manchester on Friday for a 3 p.m. kickoff. The Bulldogs, who had a first-round bye, sit at 6-1 on the season.
Oct. 30: Quarterfinal at Burr & Burton -- 3 p.m.
Football
Oct. 26: Playoff Announcement
Despite going 3-6 in the regular season, Colchester was given the random, predetermined No. 2 seed in VIFL’s 10-team Burlington area tournament. The Lakers will host a quarterfinal game at 7 p.m. Friday, taking on the winner of Wednesday’s game between No. 10 BFA-Fairfax/Lamoille and seventh-seeded Rice.
The semifinal games will be held when possible between Nov. 2-4 with the championship taking place either Nov. 6 or 7.
Oct. 30: Quarterfinal vs. TBD -- 7 p.m.
Field Hockey
Oct. 19: Playoff Announcement
For the Division 1 state championship tournament, Colchester High took the No. 6 seed with a 3-5 overall record. The Lakers will match up against third-seeded Champlain Valley Union (CVU) on Saturday for a 10 a.m. first round tilt. That game will be played at South Burlington High School.
It’s nearly an instant rematch as Colchester just played CVU to end the regular season, falling 4-1 to the Redhawks last Saturday.
With a win, the Lakers move on to the semifinals set for Wednesday, Oct. 28. They would take on the victor of Saturday’s game between No. 2 Essex and seventh-seeded Mount Mansfield.
Oct. 24: First Round vs. Champlain Valley Union (at South Burlington)
It was a close contest, but Colchester was on the losing end of it as CVU took the win to advance into the quarterfinals.
The Redhawks notched a goal in the first quarter, and the 1-0 difference stood through halftime. CVU sent another home shortly into the third period while keeping the Lakers off the board the entire way.
CHS finishes the season with an overall record of 3-6.
