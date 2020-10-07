ESSEX -- Colchester High School (CHS) was looking to hand the Essex High School (EHS) varsity boys’ soccer team its first loss of the year Tuesday, but the visiting Lakers couldn’t get on the scoreboard as they fell 2-0 in the latest installment of the border battle.
Game Notes
- Colchester drops to 2-2 after suffering a tough 3-2 overtime loss to Champlain Valley Union last Wednesday.
- Essex remains undefeated on the young season and improves to 3-0 overall.
- The Hornets have taken the last three matches against the Lakers and are 7-2-1 in the last 10 meetings with Colchester; the teams tied 0-0 in 2017, and the Lakers’ last wins were in 2013 with one being a playoff victory.
- Colchester looks to bounce back with a 7 p.m. Thursday tilt at South Burlington.
- EHS next hosts Mount Mansfield on Friday, a team that bounced the Hornets from the postseason tournament last year, for a 4 p.m. kickoff.
How it Happened
First Half: While it seemed like Essex might have controlled the ball better and possessed it longer through the opening stanza, the Lakers had just as many quality chances at getting on the board. One of those came about 12 minutes in when Colchester senior Adolphe Alfani carried the ball through open space down the left side of the field before depositing a cross right through the box, but there was no one there to meet it to the Hornets’ relief.
EHS earned twice as many corner kicks in the first half as the visitors, and one ended up being costly for Colchester. Senior Hornet Liam Redmond sent the set piece from the right side all the way to the back post where junior Elijah Bostwick met it with his head, sending home his first varsity goal which proved to be the game winner.
Colchester had a pair of stellar chances to tie it up later in the half, the first coming with about 14 minutes left when the EHS keeper was caught a long way off his line. The Lakers got to it and had a golden look at the net, but a shot towards the left side of the frame was knocked away by a scrambling Essex defenseman.
With just under two minutes to go, Alfani fired a shot to the right side of the goal, only to be denied by a great diving stop by Essex junior goalie Andrew Seavers.
Second Half: Essex padded its lead shortly into the second period and then comfortably maintained it the rest of the way. About six minutes into the half, Hornet Stefan Digangi took a pass from Elvis Salkic and slotted a shot past the Colchester netminder for the insurance tally.
The EHS defense played well the rest of the way as Seavers only needed to stop one well-struck ball that he was able to reel in easily.
Thoughts from CHS Coach Ty Pratt
What did you think about the game?
“It was a great first half for us; I thought we matched them pretty evenly. And then we just took our foot off the pedal a little bit in the second half, and they took it to us. Their goalie came up big in the first half; if we pop one in there, it's a different story. We know we can play with them.
How do you think this type of result impacts the mentality going forward?
“I think we'll be fine. We had a tough loss last week and came back strong the next game, so there’s no reason why we can’t do the same thing Thursday.”