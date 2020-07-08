Saint Michael’s College (SMC) head coach Carla Hesler recently announced that she has nine incoming student-athletes for the upcoming season with two of those being recent Colchester High graduates.
Former Lakers Ciera Morse and Petra Bajuk have made the decision to stay close to home and become Purple Knights for Hesler.
The pair not only played at the varsity level for Colchester head coach Katie Comeau, but they had also played under her going back to their middle school days.
“I am very excited to see what the future holds for both Petra and Ciera academically -- but also athletically,” said Comeau. “Both of these players are great teammates, they have great drive, and they will push themselves to do what they need to do to support their team and achieve their goals. I am so excited to be able to watch them play in college.”
A goalkeeper, Morse’s minutes might be limited this fall but could quickly increase in future years as SMC has two senior netminders set to return. She caught Hesler’s attention in the winter of 2019 while playing at the Champlain Valley Exposition as a member of the Element FH Club.
“Ciera immediately impressed me with her mobility and technical skills,” said Hesler. “Her ability to get behind every ball and positional awareness around the goal are also key strengths for Ciera. Ciera is also a very coachable athlete as confirmed by Coach Comeau and has shown vast improvement over her seasons at Colchester High. Her selections to the Burlington Free Press All-State Team and Vermont Twin State Team are most impressive as well. Ciera will fit in nicely with our two senior class goalkeepers and continue to build on her skills with coaching from goalkeeper coach Jim Laskarzewski.”
If she hadn’t opted to stay in town, Morse would likely have headed south as she was also considering going to the University of Tennessee, High Point University, or Coastal Carolina University.
“I am very excited to be attending St. Mike’s and playing for Coach Hesler,” said Morse. “I have grown up watching St. Mike's sports, and I am happy to be playing now. I was only looking at St. Mike’s to play field hockey because I had only contacted Coach Hesler; she came and watched the Twin State tryouts, and we started chatting more after that. I am happy to be able to play so close to home where my friends and family can come watch.”
Morse intends on studying business at Saint Michael’s.
“Ciera has crafted her trade between the posts over the past seven years,” Comeau added. “She has become a very respected athlete and goalie, and I believe St. Mike’s will be a great fit for her as a student-athlete.”
Bajuk was listed as a forward in Hesler’s incoming class announcement and is expected to quickly make an impact in the program. She started to be recruited as a potential Purple Knight after visiting campus last fall, and Comeau’s strong recommendation to the SMC head coach confirmed that the Laker had a strong desire to lace up for SMC while obtaining her undergrad degree locally.
“When I watched Petra play, the first thing I noticed is her creative stickwork,” said Hesler, “and the second is her nose for scoring. She combines deception, quickness and awareness in her positional play and has a good vision of the field to set up players around her. Her speed and playmaker abilities make her a dangerous attacker and a player who will add to our forward line this fall.”
Bajuk says she was attracted to both the college’s strong academic offerings as well as the opportunity to play specifically for Hesler.
“I am so excited to have the opportunity to play field hockey for Coach Hesler and SMC,” exclaimed Bajuk. “This team is truly a family, and I am proud to wear the purple and gold this fall. When I first met Coach Hesler, I was impressed by the strong team community she had created. I was further impressed by SMC's vigorous pre-med program and support of the individual student. The opportunity to play on a varsity squad while pursuing my academic goals was certainly a huge factor in my commitment to the Purple Knights!”
The forward echoed her Colchester High teammate’s sentiment about being able to play nearby.
“I am grateful that my family and friends will have the ability to come cheer on the team,” said Bajuk. “This was wonderful before COVID, but is even more valuable in the middle of a pandemic.”
Bajuk is set to major in biology on the pre-med track.
“Petra is an incredibly-disciplined and talented athlete and student,” said Comeau. “I expect she will be a huge asset to the St. Mike’s team.”
Comeau also noted that -- while past Lakers have gone to play at the next level before -- it will certainly be different to have a pair playing right down the road, and she envisions a few team trips to the campus to root for their former teammates.
“Being close to home makes it easy for teammates, friends, and family to support them and really creates an opportunity to be a role model for upcoming players in the Laker program,” said Comeau. “I plan to have our team attend some games and support our graduated Lakers, and I'm excited to see the impact this will have on future Laker field hockey players. Being so close to home makes it so relatable for younger players and shows that the goal of playing after high school is achievable.”