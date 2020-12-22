MONTPELIER — Governor Phil Scott brought good news to athletes that, beginning December 26, the state will enter a phased restart of youth sports.
Schools and youth based sports will be limited to individual skills and strength and conditioning, and all activities must be no-contact, socially distanced, and masked while participating.
There were no changes made to adult recreational leagues, and no spectators will be allowed to attend any athletic events at this time.
Scott announced that the changes came thanks to the leveling of COVID cases in the state.
“I’m grateful for the work Vermonters have done to level cases,” said Scott, “but it’s important to remember the gains we’ve made are fragile.”
Scott also noted that the phased start times will be left up to individual schools in light of the holiday season.
