Field hockey is the first high school sport to have its Vermont Principals’ Association championship pairings announced as its regular season finished a week earlier than boys’ and girls’ soccer.
For the Division 1 state championship tournament, Colchester High took the No. 6 seed with a 3-5 overall record.
The Lakers will match up against third-seeded Champlain Valley Union (CVU) on Saturday for a 10 a.m. first round tilt. That game will be played at South Burlington High School.
It’s nearly an instant rematch as Colchester just played CVU to end the regular season, falling 4-1 to the Redhawks last Saturday.
With a win, the Lakers move on to the semifinals set for Wednesday, Oct. 28. They would take on the victor of Saturday’s game between No. 2 Essex and seventh-seeded Mount Mansfield.
See the full bracket here: balingwire.vpaonline.org/chart.asp.
