The Colchester High School Athletics Department has released its 2020 fall schedules and listed its coaching staff for the year.
Please note that these dates are tentative and are subject to change depending on when the Vermont Agency of Education allows schools to enter into Step III.
Bass Fishing
Head Varsity Coach: Mike Ianni
First Meet: Saturday, Sept. 21 -- VPA Open Classic (8 a.m.)
COVID-19 Changes: Anglers will only need to wear face masks when they are unable to physically distance from one another.
Cross Country
Head Varsity Coaches: Morgan Samler and Cheryl Aley
First Meet: Friday, Oct. 9 at Mt. Mansfield (3:30 p.m.)
COVID-19 Changes: The number of meets required to qualify for the state championship has been reduced from four to three.
Field Hockey
Head Varsity Coach: Katie Comeau
Head JV Coach: Julie Wockenfuss
First Game: Monday, Sept. 21 at Rice (Varsity 4 p.m.; JV 5:15 p.m.)
First Home Game: Thursday, Oct. 1 vs. Burlington (Varsity 4 p.m.; JV 5:15 p.m.)
COVID-19 Changes: Face masks must be worn.
Field hockey players will not need to wear face goggles this year, and games have been changed from two 30-minutes halves to four 15-minute quarters. These changes were already in effect before the pandemic as set by the National Federation of State High School Associations.
Football
Head Varsity Coach: Tom Perry
Head JV Coach: Kevin Ose
First Varsity Game/First Home Game: Friday, Sept. 25 vs. Mt. Abraham (7 p.m.)
First JV Game/First Home Game: Monday, Sept. 28 vs. Rich (5 p.m.)
COVID-19 Changes: Football is only going to be allowing 7-on-7 touch competition this fall. Helmets will be worn with facial coverings, but players will not be wearing full pads. There will be no state championship.
Girls’ Golf
Head Varsity Coach: Jamie Rozzi
First Match: Monday, Sept. 28 at Newport Invitational (All Day)
COVID-19 Changes: For this year, golfers’ scores from practices will be allowed to be used as qualification for state tournaments due to the short time frame between the start of the season and the deadline to register. They will only need to wear face masks when they are unable to physically distance from one another.
Boys’ Golf
Head Varsity Coach: Jamie Rozzi
First Match: Monday, Sept. 28 -- NVAC at Williston (10 a.m.)
COVID-19 Changes: For this year, golfers’ scores from practices will be allowed to be used as qualification for state tournaments due to the short time frame between the start of the season and the deadline to register. They will only need to wear face masks when they are unable to physically distance from one another.
Boys’ Soccer
Head Varsity Coach: Ty Pratt
Head JV Coach: Kyle Marlow
First Game: Saturday, Sept. 26 at Rutland
First Home Game: Wednesday, Sept. 30 vs. Champlain Valley (4:30 p.m.)
COVID-19 Changes: Face masks must be worn.
Girls’ Soccer
Head Varsity Coach: Jeff Paul
Head JV Coach: Emma Pedrin
First Game/First Home Game: Saturday, Sept. 26 vs. South Burlington (3 p.m.)
COVID-19 Changes: Face masks must be worn.