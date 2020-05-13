Senior Mitch Gadapee has worn many titles in his Colchester High School (CHS) career: Green Mountain Boy’s State Governor, School Board Student Representative, North-South Senior All-Star, and more. Now he can add another to the list: Vt. High School Scholar Athlete Inductee to the National Football Foundation (NFF).
Six student-athletes from the state's high school football programs were honored as the 2019 inductees, and another was honored for community service and leadership, as the Vt. Chapter of the NFF announced its 27th annual awards this week.
Gadapee, who is a two-way end for the Lakers, called the award an "incredible honor." To him, football is more than just a game.
"Football wasn’t only incredibly fun to play, it taught me about life, perspective, work ethic and so much more," said Gadapee. "I’ve been lucky enough to have amazing teammates, coaches, and the most supportive parents in the world, and I’ll always be grateful for all the game has given me."
CHS football coach Tom Perry called Gadapee "an unselfish leader" who never fails to put the team first. "He is also a man of impeccable integrity and character," said Perry. "Mitch is the model of what you hope a student-athlete will be. I could not be prouder to have coached such a man."
Gadapee previously received the CHS Class award and he was selected to the coaches D-I all-state first team and played in the North-South Senior All-Star Game last November. He also serves as the student representative sitting on the Colchester School District school board, and in his free time, Gadapee plays basketball, competes with the speech team, advocates with the CHS mental health club, and is part of the National Honor Society.
His fellow inductees, honored for outstanding football ability and performance, outstanding academic achievement and school leadership, include Trey Alercio of St. Johnsbury, Brett Bohlmann of South Burlington, Tyler Buxton of Middlebury, Joey McCoy from Burr and Burton, and Tyler Millerick of Brattleboro. Each will receive a $500 scholarship from the NFF.
Rutland’s Creed is also this year’s winner of the Robert Stafford High School Athlete Community Service Award.
Longtime Poultney head coach David Capman was named the Vermont Coach of the Year after leading his Blue Devils to the Division III state title.
The annual celebratory dinner, normally held in early May, was cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns.