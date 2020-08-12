MONTPELIER — On Tuesday, Aug. 11, additional updates on the upcoming high school, fall sports season were released by the Vermont Principal’s Association (VPA).
Jay Nichols, Executive Director of the VPA, outlined the road map for the upcoming season, and while the plan will be upsetting to many, it will allow high school athletes to play.
“Having some level of a season in the sport that you love is better than having none at all,” said Nichols. "Many college athletes are losing their senior year of football, and many high schools are shutting down their fall seasons. In Vermont, we’re in the position to have a fall season because of our low infection rate.”
Vermonters from every walk of life have worked diligently with government guidelines to help stave off COVID-19, and the fall sports season is proof that the efforts have not been in vain.
This fall, low- and no-contact, outdoor sports like cross country and bass fishing will be able to hold team practice sessions and interscholastic meets and competitions.
Participants in any meet or competition cannot exceed 150 people, but creative use of facilities, such as staggering starts, can help ease the pressure on numbers.
Outdoor sports with short-duration, incidental contact like soccer and field hockey may also practice and hold intrasquad scrimmages and interscholastic games.
Events such as ‘Jamboree’ style tournaments where teams play multiple games against multiple opponents in a single weekend will not be permitted.
Indoor sports like volleyball that involve short-duration, incidental contact may host practice sessions limited to no and low contact physical conditioning and skill-building drills.
Indoor intrasquad scrimmages within the school program are allowed, as are outdoor matches, including interscholastic competitions, and all participants must wear a cloth face covering.
Volleyball matches in Vermont are all held indoors, and the season extends into October. Further discussion on how to proceed with the season as the weather gets cold will be held.
It’s the 2020 football season that will be much different than fans and players are used to.
Football and cheerleading, both high-contact sports, can hold practice sessions limited to no- and low-contact physical conditioning and skill-building drills, but full-contact scrimmages, games, and cheer stunting won’t take place this year.
Football programs throughout the state will be permitted to play intra-squad and inter-squad 7-on-7 touch football.
All sideline cheer training and performance must be done outdoors, and participants must wear cloth facial coverings.
The VPA task force worked extensively with Dr. Benjamin Lee and Dr. William Raszka, pediatric infectious disease experts, to come up with the current guidelines to get kids back on the field.
Low- and no-contact sports won’t feel the sting of the regulations as much as high-contact sports, especially football.
“This is where we are now. The real option for football was the 7-7 touch, and the football committee told us they could make it work,” said Nichols.
According to Nichols, the 7-7 football game will be played almost like ‘two games at once.’
“The wide receivers, running backs, and quarterbacks will be on the field, and the big guys can play. We just can’t have the blocking and tackling. It’s not about close contact; it’s about sustained close contact.”
Decisions to alter seasons don’t come lightly. Funds from seasonal playoff games help support VPA-sanctioned sports across the state. When one season cancels, the ripple effect is felt by them all.
Football, basketball, soccer, baseball, softball, and hockey all draw big crowds and help support sports that may not draw as big of numbers.
Nichols noted interest was expressed to switch the seasons from spring to fall, but concerns over the pandemic’s length prevailed.
“We didn’t want to see the whole season go down twice for the same sports,” said Nichols, referencing the 2020 spring season’s cancelation.
Talk of winter sports seasons, which are predominantly played indoors, will begin in mid-October.
Currently, concerns lie in the intermingling of athletes and spectators from different towns and regions.
Nichols, who’s been an athlete and a coach, understands the weight of the current state of high school sports.
“The plan going forward isn’t ideal, but it’s the best we can do. We have to live with these circumstances at this time,” said Nichols.
“Sports teach us to work through conflict, to do the best we can, and to make most of the opportunities we do have. Right now, we can control what we can control and hope things get back to normal sooner rather than later.”