BARRE — A Colchester racer took his second win of the year Sunday during Thunder Road's annual Vermont Milk Bowl Weekend.
Sam Caron ended the season with a win in the Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel Flying Tigers Mini Milk Bowl Oct. 4.
Caron won the first 40-lap segment on Saturday, putting him in prime position within the 26-car starting field for Sunday’s second segment.
After dodging a lap-16 incident that collected Stephen Martin and Kasey Beattie, Caron followed Barre’s Cameron Ouellette and Waterbury Center’s Jason Woodard through the field.
By the checkered flag, Caron had motored his way to sixth in the segment, giving him the overall win with seven total points.
Results
LENNY’S SHOE & APPAREL FLYING TIGERS
Pos., Driver, Car #, Hometown, Segment 1, Segment 2, Segment 3, Total
1. Sam Caron ( 07VT ) Colchester, VT , 1 , 6 , 7
2. Cameron Ouellette ( 90VT ) Barre, VT , 4 , 4 , 8
3. Jason Woodard ( 68VT ) Waterbury Ctr., VT , 5 , 5 , 10
4. Michael Martin ( 01VT ) Craftsbury Common, VT , 7 , 7 , 14
5. Colin Cornell ( 54VT ) E. Burke, VT , 12 , 3 , 15
6. #Bryan Wall Jr. ( 77NH ) East Kingston, NH , 9 , 8 , 17
7. Derrick Calkins ( 15VT ) Hinesburg, VT , 2 , 16 , 18
8. Rich Lowrey ( 8NH ) Charlotte, VT , 3 , 17 , 20
9. Cooper Bouchard ( 7VT ) Hinesburg, VT , 8 , 14 , 22
10. Kelsea Woodard ( 55VT ) Waterbury Ctr., VT , 21 , 2 , 23
11. Mike Billado ( 8VT ) Grand Isle, VT , 14 , 10 , 24
12. Jason Pelkey ( 64VT ) Barre, VT , 6 , 21 , 27
13. Jaden Perry ( 62NH ) Hardwick, VT , 27 , 1 , 28
14. Robert Gordon ( 20VT ) Milton, VT , 15 , 13 , 28
15. Matthew Potter ( 23VT ) Marshfield, VT , 10 , 18 , 28
16. Adam Maynard ( 45VT ) Milton, VT , 16 , 15 , 31
17. Brandon Gray ( 00VT ) E. Thetford, VT , 23 , 11 , 34
18. Tyler Austin ( 5VT ) East Calais, VT , 26 , 9 , 35
19. Micheal MacAskill ( 33VT ) Williamstown, VT , 24 , 12 , 36
20. Eric Messier ( 88NY ) Hinesburg, VT , 13 , 23 , 36
21. Eric Johnson ( 20ME ) Randolph Ctr., VT , 19 , 19 , 38
22. #Keegan Lamson ( 55NH ) Berlin, VT , 17 , 22 , 39
23. #Phil Potvin ( 08VT ) Underhill, VT , 11 , 28 , 39
24. Stephen Martin ( 9VT ) Craftsbury Common, VT , 20 , 20 , 40
25. #Kasey Beattie ( 45NH ) St.Johnsbury, VT , 18 , 26 , 44
26. Kris Grout ( 51NH ) Waterbury, VT , 22 , 24 , 46
27. Jared Blake ( 9NY ) Franklin, VT , 25 , 25 , 50