Wrestling against competition from throughout New England, the Colchester varsity team earned 6th place out of 13 teams at the Londonderry Holiday Invitational in Londonderry, N.H.
Three of the five present made their way to the finals; Luke Doloughty earning a respectable 3rd place right behind 2nd place teammates: Ben Stapleton and Colin Duffy.
The JV squad made a statement at the Milton tournament. First time wrestlers came to win as 1st place went to Jake Perrotte; 2nd to DJ Port and Conner O’Brien; 3rd to Elliot Fabian Fine and Michael O’Callaghan. Returning Laker Seb Jacobs ended the day in 2nd place.
Junior High Cobra veterans mopped the mats with their opponents. 8th graders Keegan Vance, Jaden Coppins, Graham Resmer and Jordan Lavoie won all 14 matches by pin. Brand new Cobras Skyler Lamphere (2nd place) and Alana Merrill (3rd) rounded out the daily medal collection.