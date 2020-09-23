COLCHESTER -- Thrilling news for high school athletes came out of Montpelier Tuesday when it was announced during Governor Phil Scott’s press conference that schools will be able to enter Step III of reopening.
That entails less-intensive distancing measures for inside of school buildings than Step II, but it also allows schools’ athletics squads to get out of their preseason and start participating against other teams.
“This was great and exciting news,” said Colchester High School (CHS) Director of Athletics Mark Ellingson. “I was on the athletic fields when I first heard, and I came into an email inbox that was overflowing.”
Ellingson said he was able to scramble and get three games rescheduled for this upcoming Saturday, two of which will be on the CHS campus.
“My coaches were over-the-moon excited,” he said. “This is the news they were waiting for. We were hoping to get the word late in the week, but getting the announcement today allows us to be able to get a couple of games this weekend.”
CHS Athletics will literally kick off, and get back to, competitive action for the first time since March 9 when the varsity football team takes to its own gridiron for a 10 a.m. Saturday start against Mt. Abraham; the varsity boys’ soccer team gets underway at the same time in a match at Rutland.
Unfortunately for Laker Football fans, and all Laker fans this year, tickets will be harder to come by than the Super Bowl.
Following state guidelines, only 150 spectators will be permitted to an athletics event. Each athletics department has been allowed to determine how it chooses to admit fans and who will be able to attend. CHS has chosen to split the number of "tickets" evenly between the home and away teams with Colchester High student-athletes being able to decide who they give their allotted passes to.
The complete spectator guidelines and details for CHS can be found here.
Live streams of home events will allow fans to tune in when available, courtesy of Lake Champlain Access Television, at lcatv.org/live-stream-1.
Game staff, team personnel, and media members will not be included in the 150 count.
Later Saturday off of Laker Lane, the varsity girls’ soccer team begins its journey back to the state championship with a 3 p.m. home tilt against South Burlington.