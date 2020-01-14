A determined and prepared group of JH/JV Lakers and Cobras attended Mt. Abraham’s Kevin Micklas tournament on Saturday, Jan. 11.
Bringing home the glory in 1st place were Cobras Graham Resmer, Keegan Vance, Jaden Coppins and Jordan Lavoie. Earning 3rd place finishes were Kaeden Schraml. Lakers Seb Jacobs, Jake Perrotte. DJ Port finished in 2nd place. Also competing were Skyler Lamphere, Jonah Recicar, Jacobo Vieira and Greyson Brown.
Freezing rain and grey skies were no match for the Varsity Lakers in southern Vermont at the Mount Anthony Union Patriot Invitational. Sophomore Noah Quigley had a glorious day of competition and wrapped up the day in 1st place in the 113 weight class. Senior Ben Stapleton had a respectable 4th place finish.
Freshmen Luke Doloughty, Cameron Katon and Colin Duffy had various wins and losses resulting in consolation round and semi final participation. Overall, the Colchester Laker team placed 6 out of 16 teams.