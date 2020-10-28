CHS Girls’ Soccer advances with thrilling overtime victory

JERICHO -- After erasing a second half deficit to force overtime, the Colchester High School (CHS) girls’ soccer team came away with a 2-1 win Tuesday afternoon in the opening round of the Vermont Principals’ Association 2020 Division 1 State Championship tournament.
The 10th-seeded Lakers scored just over eight minutes into the extra period to knock off No. 7 Mount Mansfield Union (MMU) and move into the quarterfinals.
Game Notes
- Colchester senior captain Brooke Booska scored the game winner after classmate Hailey Desautels tied the match with a score of her own midway through the second half. Junior Maggie Ryan was tagged with both assists.
- CHS freshman keeper Emily Thompson picked up the win in net for the visitors.
- The close game mirrored the regular season matchup between the two squads which ended as a 0-0 draw on Oct. 10.
- Colchester improves to 4-5-1 overall on the year, ending a five-game winless skid that started with the tie against the Cougars.
- The Lakers next head to second-seeded Burr & Burton Academy in Manchester on Friday for a 3 p.m. kickoff. The Bulldogs, who had a first-round bye, sit at 6-1 on the season.
How it Happened
First Half: One of MMU’s best chances in the opening stanza came just 4:30 into the game when a Cougar picked off a Colchester defensive pass near midfield and carried the ball through space towards goal. Thompson, however, came off her line to come up big and force the MMU attacker to lose control while veering wide. That was the first play of the day that the CHS keeper made which had her looking to be more seasoned than a freshman.
Outside of that run, the Lakers had the upper hand in quality chances through the early going, earning three corner kicks in the first seven minutes. Colchester had three more great opportunities that resulted in well-hit shots during the final 12 minutes, but none of them could beat Thompson’s counterpart as the game went to the break scoreless.
Second Half: The match would stay scoreless too long into the second period after some shoving in the box on a 50/50 ball led to a penalty being called on the Lakers. Thompson guessed which side the Cougar was going to shoot it, but the ball was placed a little-too perfectly into the lower-left corner of the cage to put MMU ahead with 33:21 on the clock.
CHS didn’t get down on itself following the setback and responded right away, working the ball into the opposite box for a dangerous series. The hosts were able to clear it away, however, and countered with a great-looking chance of their own. Thompson once again came off her line to put an end to the threat and keep the score set at 1-0.
Minutes later, the Lakers found the equalizer. After getting the ball deep into MMU territory, it found Desautels’ feet just inside the top-right edge of the box; she took a few touches to turn and open up a shooting lane before lacing a left-footed shot across frame and into the lower-left corner of the net with 23:42 to play.
The Cougars would have a great look at pulling ahead with 19 minutes left off a free kick from the right side that was sent to the back post. Colchester denied it, however, as the game crept into overtime.
Neither side would allow for especially-dangerous chances early into the 15-minute frame as play was mostly contained to the middle third of the field. With about seven minutes to go, Booska broke through in a big way. She took a pass about 40 yards out and raced up the gut through space before finally slotting it past the MMU keeper and into the back of the cage.
