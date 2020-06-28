BARRE -- A Colchester driver made a strong push to take the checkered flag following a restart June 25, but he just couldn’t pull ahead in the final laps.
Sam Caron, in the 07VT car, took second place Thursday in the 40-lap Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel Flying Tiger feature during Thunder Road’s Community College of Vermont Night.
A spin out and ensuing yellow flag with 11 laps left allowed Caron to find himself right behind leader Mike Martin, of Cratsbury. Caron held off a challenge from Randolph Center’s Danny Doyle once the racing resumed and then set his sights on Martin’s 01VT car. Martin was able to remain in front, however, to capture his 10th career victory.
Thunder Road will celebrate Independence Day this Thursday, July 2, at 7 p.m. with the Aubuchon Hardware Holiday Spectacular. All four divisions of racing will have a full slate -- bringing fireworks to the track to open the weekend. Front grandstand attendance will not be permitted, but the event will be available for pay-per-view on the Northeast Sports Network for $15.
For more information, contact the Thunder Road offices at (802) 244-6963, media@thunderroadvt.com, or visit thunderroadvt.com. Updates can also be found on Facebook and Twitter at @ThunderRoadVT.
For more about the Northeast Sports Network, visit NSNsports.net or follow them on Facebook and Twitter at @NSNsports.