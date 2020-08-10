A pair of Colchester drivers tallied top-five finishes in recent days with one nearly taking the checkered flag.
Sam Caron was slightly bested by Craftsbury Common’s Michael Martin Thursday in the
Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel Flying Tigers race and the second event of the Myers Container Service Triple Crown Series -- taking second place at Thunder Road Speedbowl during Cody Chevrollet-Cadillac Night.
In his first race of the season, Scott Payea finished fourth in the American Canadian Tour’s (ACT) Midsummer Classic 250 at White Mountain Motorsports Park on Saturday.
Caron started the 75-lap event in fourth place but quickly moved up to first after just the third go-around. He was able to remain in the front through three cautions and was later jostling for his second victory of the summer with 11 other cars through the final 18 laps.
Towards the end of the race, Caron, Martin, and a few others had separated themselves from the pack, but it was still anyone’s to take. Martin was able to take the edge on the final turn, however, and beat Caron to the finish line by just 0.031 seconds.
The tough defeat was still Caron’s fourth top-five finish this year and his fifth in the top 10. He currently sits at eighth place in the season standings with 551 points and is fourth in the Triple Crown standings after the second of three events with 120 points.
After starting in eighth place, Payea steadily remained towards the front of the pack in New Hampshire. However, he wasn’t able to get to the front after being the first of the top six to change tires on a caution in the 79th lap.
Payea never found himself in trouble but couldn’t quite make the moves needed to be in good position for the win. A late, spirited charge at third came up a little short for the Colchester driver to finish his first ACT race of the year at fourth.
There are seven more events on the schedule for Payea, the 2017 and 2018 tour champion who finished fourth in last year’s standings, to improve upon his streak of having the most consecutive years with at least one ACT win -- a streak which dates back to 2016.