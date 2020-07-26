BARRE -- A Colchester driver waved his first checkered flag at Thunder Road Speedbowl this year on Sunday.
Sam Caron bested 28 other drivers July 26 in the Lenny’s Shoe and Apparel Flying Tiger field -- the victory being the second of his career.
The 40-lap event saw Caron start in 11th place, and he was able to avoid joining an early accident before moving up the ranks. A second yellow flag came out 17 laps into the race with Caron sitting at third.
After the restart, Caron was cut inside to move up a position and then went to the outside to pass the leader during the 23rd lap. He then started to pull away from the pack, but one more yellow flag with five laps left allowed Craftsbury’s Michael Martin to gain some ground and have a shot.
Caron once again garnered some separation, however, as Martin needed to fend off Barre’s Jason Pelkey who was making a move for second -- giving the Colchester speedster his first title of 2020.