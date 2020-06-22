BARRE — Colchester resident Sam Caron competed at Barre’s Thunder Road 61st Season Opener on June 18.
Caron (car #07VT) raced in the Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel Flying Tiger feature event. He took 24th place in the 40-lap race. Grand Isle’s Mike Billado (car #8VT) took first place, making it his 10th career victory.
Thursday night featured events at Thunder Road Speedbowl in July include:
- July 2: Aubuchon Hardware Holiday Spectacular/Firework 7 p.m.
- July 9: Efficiency Vermont Night – Myers Triple Crown #2 7 p.m.
- July 16: 41st Vermont Governor’s Cup 150 6:30 p.m.
- July 23: Country Camper Mid-Season Championships 7 p.m.
- July 30: WDEV Radio/Calkins Portable Toilets – Port-a-Potty Grand Prix
Spectator attendance at Vermont racing events is not currently permitted, but fans can watch events live via pay-per-view on Northeast Sports Network.