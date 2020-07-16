At the Colchester Cannons’ practice Wednesday night, players arrived at the dugout with bat bags slung over their shoulders and matching Cannons buffs pulled up over their noses.
They shouted “hey” to fellow teammates and waved to their coaches before unzipping their bags and pulling out their mitts.
The Colchester Cannons have already played 10 games this season -- eight league games and two non-league -- and this is exciting for both players and fans, who thought baseball might not return to the field this year.
In mid-April, the American Legion baseball league, of which the Cannons are a part, cancelled its 2020 season. But three Vermont coaches, who rightly guessed Gov. Phil Scott would allow summer sports to return, decided this couldn’t be a summer without baseball.
Cannons Head Coach Matt Rodovick, S.D. Ireland Coach Tim Albertston and Brattleboro Coach Eric Libardoni linked up to see what kind of season they could cobble together for their respective teams.
“We had a bunch of Zoom meetings with coaches throughout the state in April and May and came up with a couple of possible start dates and schedules,” Rodevick said.
What they came up with was the Vermont Summer Baseball League, a one-year replacement for the American Legion that includes 13 teams from across the state.
The league began practices June 15, in accordance with Gov. Scott’s executive order allowing low-contact sports, like baseball, to resume. Competition between teams became allowed July 1.
This summer’s season is shorter than normal, with only 15 games instead of the American Legion’s typical 28. The VSBL championship game is scheduled for Aug. 2.
The Cannons current record is 6-2-0. They sit in fourth place.
“We’ve got a good group of guys, and I just want them to get better everyday,” Rodovick said.
Rodovick said for most, if not all of his players, this is the first time they’ve played baseball in almost a year.
“These guys had their high school seasons cancelled, so we understand there’s going to be some growing pains for everyone,” he said.
Despite the season’s late start and the players being a bit rusty, Rodovick said he likes the team’s chances this year. The Cannons ended last season in first place in the Northern Vermont Legion division.
Though much of game-play this season remains the same, health regulations have caused a few aspects to change.
According to VSBL’s 2020 protocol, facial coverings must be utilized by players, coaches and umpires when a six-foot social distance cannot be maintained. All equipment must be wiped down after use, and the defensive team is responsible for taking care of baseballs for their team.
Rodevick said one of the biggest changes for his players to remember that celebratory touching, including high fives and fist-bumps, is not allowed.
“There’s some stuff that’s different for sure, but I think we’re adapting pretty well,” he said. “The guys are just happy to be out here catching a ball, hitting a ball.”
The Cannons play at home, this Saturday, July 18 in a double-header against S.D. Ireland at the Colchester High School baseball field. The first game begins at 11 a.m. and the second at 2 p.m.