After holding out hope as long as it could with the optimism that the games could be played, the decision was finally made to cancel the 2020 All-Star Twin State Hockey Classic that was set to benefit the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
When the rosters of the top high school senior players from Vermont and New Hampshire were announced April 30, the classic’s committee said the contests scheduled for June 27 at Stowe Arena were still on as scheduled.
That has since changed recently as the COVID-19 pandemic has crossed another event off the calendar.
Colchester High seniors Brooke Barrows, Madison Chagnon, Meghan Lehouiller, and Elise Scorsome were to represent their team while Burlington High seniors Olivia Maher and Lane Sky were also lined up to be representatives from the Burlington/Colchester squad.