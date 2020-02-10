First-year Ella Saracco (Melrose, Mass./Middlesex Islanders) scored with 14:25 gone in the third period to lift the Saint Michael's College (SMC) women’s ice hockey team over Post University (PU), 2-1, on Feb. 8 at Cairns Arena in a New England Women’s Hockey Alliance (NEWHA) game.
RECORDS
Saint Michael's (5-17-4, 4-12-1 NEWHA), Post (11-20, 1-16 NEWHA)
SAINT MICHAEL'S LEADERS
· First-year Ella Saracco (Melrose, Mass./Middlesex Islanders), 1 goal, 1 assist, +2
· First-year Maeghan Kennard (Hamlin, N.Y./Niagara Jr. Purple Eagles), 1 goal
· Senior Arianna Boscia (Cranston, R.I./La Salle Academy), 1 assist
· Sophomore Jenna Harrison (Kitchener, Ontario/Wellesley), 1 assist, 2 blocks
· First-year Callie Wiley (Andover, Mass./Andover), 1 assist, 3 blocks
· Senior Vika Simons (Essex Junction, Vt./Minnesota Duluth Club), 29 saves
· Junior Courtney Kelly (Arlington, Mass./Boston Jr. Shamrocks), 3 blocks
OPPONENT LEADERS
· First-year Jenna Abeyta, 1 goal
· First-year Mia Landry, 1 assist
· Senior Jenna Baumgartner, 32 saves
GAME FACTS
· This was the Purple Knights' eighth game this season decided by one goal or less.
· Senior Alissa Sullivan (Hingham, Mass./Hingham) appeared in her 103rd career game, tying Erin Dwyer ’17, Kayla Kee ’17, Macey Thomas ’14, Meghan Sweezey ’10, and Jess Tourville ’09 for first in program history, and coming within one of the setting the new record.
· Boscia recorded her 25th assist, moving into a tie for eighth with Sullivan, Dwyer, Fernanda Saavedra ’15, and Desiree Biron ’10.
· Simons moved into a tie for fifth with Marcy Ring ’05 for career wins in program history with Nine, she also moved into a tie for second with Nicole Talcott ’19, Abby Burke ’17, and Alysia Goldman ’11 for wins in a season (5).
· Simons made her 885th save to pass Erin Stevens ’13 (884) for second in saves in a season.
· The Purple Knights outshot the Eagles 34-30.
THE ACTION
· On a Saint Michael's power-play, Kelly received a pass in the slot and shot to the top right corner with 2:22 gone in the first period, but Baumgartner made the glove save.
· The Purple Knights took the lead 4:03 into the period on a pass from Saracco in the left corner to Kennard in front of the net, whose shot went to the left side of the net.
· With 15:54 gone, Kennard had a breakaway towards the net and tried to beat Baumgartner on the right side, but she made a left pad save to deny the opportunity.
· Saracco made a pass from the right corner to senior Jordan Monbouquette (Wayland, Mass./Lawrence Academy) in front of the net 3:50 into the second period, but Baumgartner made a sliding save.
· The Eagles had an opportunity with 15:22 gone when Abeyta had the puck behind the net and tried to wrap it around the left post, but Simons saved the puck with her left skate to keep the Eagles scoreless going into the third period.
· The Eagles tied the game up 13:40 into the third period on a pass from Landry from the neutral zone to Abeyta behind the defense, whose shot beat Simons.
· The Purple Knights took back the lead with 14:25 gone when a shot by Harrison was saved, but Saracco was there to shoot in the rebound.