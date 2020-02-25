Saint Michael's College (SMC) men's tennis first-year Connor Scott (Bellevue, Wash./Newport) landed on the Northeast-10 Conference Weekly Honor Roll for the cycle ending on Sunday, Feb. 23. Scott claimed his third accolade of the season after being named both NE10 Player of the Week and NE10 Rookie of the Week on Oct. 22.
Scott went 3-1 from No. 1 singles and doubles while helping his team go 1-1 the past two weeks. In an 8-1 win over Endicott College on Feb. 14, he nabbed an 8-4 doubles win before winning 13 of the final 14 games in singles to corral a 7-5, 6-1 triumph. During a 6-1 loss on Wednesday against regionally-ranked Franklin Pierce University, Scott and his partner suffered a 7-6 (7-2) doubles setback before Scott rallied for a 1-6, 6-4, 6-3 singles win.
Scott is tied for first on the team in doubles wins, with his 7-3 mark including a 5-2 record at No. 1. He is tied for second in singles wins, having gone 6-3 nearly exclusively from the No. 1 and 2 flights. Between singles and doubles play, Scott is a combined 13-6, tying for the top spot on the squad in total victories.
SMC is 6-2 overall while carrying an 0-1 NE10 mark, as both of its losses came against regionally-ranked teams. The Purple Knights are back in action when they host Northern Vermont University-Lyndon on March 3 at 3:30 p.m. in the Tarrant Recreation Center.