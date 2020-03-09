The Saint Michael's College field hockey team earned the National Field Hockey Coaches Association (NFHCA) Collegiate National Academic Team Award for the 17th consecutive year for the 2019 season, with the organization announcing qualifying programs on March 4.
The Purple Knights were among 12 Northeast-10 Conference teams that landed the honor thanks to their academic success in the fall semester. In all, 31 Division II institutions qualified for the accolade, as Saint Michael's accumulated a 3.375 grade-point average last term. Teams with a 3.0 GPA last semester qualified, with the Purple and Gold buoyed by 14 of its 21 student-athletes registering at least a 3.0 GPA during the fall. The Purple Knights just finished their 21st season under head coach Carla Hesler.