For the remainder of the spring semester, the Northeast-10 Conference is spotlighting senior classes as Team of the Week honorees in order to recognize each player's dedication to their program and teammates. The Saint Michael's College (SMC) men's tennis squad is next in line to be lauded, with lone senior Matt Mosher (Fairfield, Conn./Fairfield Warde) gaining praise this week.
"As a leader, he is everything that a coach wants," said head coach Jason Hammel. "Matt leads by example and sets a very high standard for his team. He has always been quick to hold himself and his teammates accountable for the way they speak, the attitude and manner with which they conduct themselves, and how they treat other members of the community. His leadership has helped our performance on the court by driving the development of our culture off of the court. He is irreplaceable in that regard, and I wish him well as he tackles the real world, a challenge that I am sure will come easy to him."
Believed to be the first three-time captain in program history, Mosher put together his best season during the 2019-20 school year with a 10-6 overall record. Mosher competed with six different doubles partners in the No. 2 and 3 spots en route to a 7-4 record while going 3-2 in singles while playing at No. 4, 5 and 6. During his junior year, Mosher won 10 doubles matches to tie for fourth in program history. Over the course of his career, Mosher won 19 doubles matches - with 13 different partners - to come within one victory of the program's top 10.
Mosher is a seven-time NE10 Academic Honor Roll qualifier and has earned two Division 2 Athletics Directors Association Academic Achievement Awards as he majors in neuroscience.