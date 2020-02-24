Men's Ice Hockey (15-8-3, 11-5-2) Clinches Home Playoff Game, Goes 1-0-1 Against Stonehill
The Saint Michael's College men's ice hockey team went 1-0-1 last week in a Northeast-10 Conference weekend series against Stonehill College, winning 4-2 on Friday and tying 3-3 on Saturday. The teams will meet again on Saturday at Cairns Arena at 4 p.m. in an NE10 Championship semifinal, with the Purple Knights claiming the No. 2 seed and the Skyhawks sitting as No. 3.
Junior Thomas Flack (Toronto, Ontario/Saint Michael's Buzzers) led the Purple Knights on Friday with two goals, one assist and three blocks, and went 16-for-19 on faceoffs. Junior Ethan Hendrickson (Budd Lake, N.J./New Jersey Rockets) recorded one goal and one assist, and classmate Paul McAuliffe (Newton, Mass./Kimball Union Academy) scored a goal for the Purple Knights. Junior Sel Narby (Huntington, N.Y./Connecticut Junior Rangers) finished with two assists. Junior Niall Foster (Newmarket, N.H./Walpole Express) went 11-for-16 from the faceoff dot, and senior William Santangeli (Oakville, Ontario/Saint Mark's School) went 6-for-10. Senior Tim Decker (Liverpool, N.Y./Canterbury School) made 34 saves, moving him into a tie for third in program history in career wins (27) with Bill Heney '92 while passing Dave Donzanti '15 (1,366) for eighth in saves. He finished the weekend with 1,397. Decker's 12 wins this year tie Bob Chancio '98 (1996-97) for third in program history, with the most since Nick Dion '99 had 15 in 1998-99.
On Saturday, Foster recorded one goal and one assist and went 10-for-23 on faceoffs. McAuliffe and junior Zach Sullivan (Weymouth, Mass./Walpole Express) each recorded one goal and one assist apiece, Santangeli went 10-for-12 from the faceoff dot, and first-year Matt Schreiner (Falmouth, Mass./Walpole Express) went 8-for-12. Flack recorded nine faceoff wins, and sophomore Colin O'Connor (North Haven, Conn./Connecticut RoughRiders) made three blocks. Decker made 23 saves. The Purple Knights extended their unbeaten streak to six games (5-0-1), their longest since the 2003-04 and 2004-05 seasons, with four of the wins comeback victories. The Purple and Gold's eight overtime games this season ties the 2018-19 team for the most in program history. While that team was 1-3-4 in extra sessions, this year's squad is 4-1-3.
Upcoming games:
Friday, Feb. 28
Alpine Skiing @ Middlebury Carnival/EISA Championship, 9 a.m. (Middlebury Snow Bowl)
Nordic Skiing @ Middlebury Carnival/EISA Championship, 9 a.m. (Rikert Ski Touring Center)
Saturday, Feb. 29
Alpine Skiing @ Middlebury Carnival/EISA Championship, 9 a.m. (Middlebury Snow Bowl)
Nordic Skiing @ Middlebury Carnival/EISA Championship, 9 a.m. (Rikert Ski Touring Center)
Men's Lacrosse @ Saint Rose, 3 p.m.*
Men's Ice Hockey vs. Stonehill, 4 p.m.^