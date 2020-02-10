The Saint Michael's College men’s ice hockey team scored five goals in the second period to beat Northeast-10 Conference foe Southern New Hampshire University, 6-2, on Saturday, Feb. 8 at the Ice Den.
RECORDS
· Saint Michael's (14-8-2, 10-5-1 NE10), Southern New Hampshire (9-11, 7-6 NE10)
SAINT MICHAEL'S LEADERS
· Junior Niall Foster (Newmarket, N.H./Walpole Express), 1 goal, 1 assist, 18-for-26 faceoffs
· Sophomore Matt Egan (Hingham, Mass./Kimball Union Academy), 2 assists
· First-year Matt Schreiner (Falmouth, Mass./Walpole Express), 1 goal, 9-for-15 faceoffs
· Junior Tyler Dorval (Liverpool, N.Y./Liverpool), 1 goal
· Junior Thomas Flack (Toronto, Ontario/Saint Michael's Buzzers), 1 goal
· Junior Ethan Hendrickson (Budd Lake, N.J./New Jersey Rockets), 1 goal
· First-year Connor Redden (Southbury, Conn./Team Maryland), 1 goal
· Senior Tim Decker (Liverpool, N.Y./Canterbury School), 40 saves
OPPONENT LEADERS
· Sophomore Joe Fiorino, 1 goal
· First-year George Thurston, 1 goal
· Senior Kurt Gutting, 18 saves in 31:27
· Sophomore JT Kossakowski, 13 saves in 26:59 of relief
GAME FACTS
· Foster extended his point streak to seven games, recording nine points in that span.
· The Purple Knights hold a 41-23-6 all-time advantage over Southern New Hampshire.
· Thirteen Purple Knight skaters recorded at least one point in the victory, with all six goals coming from a different skater.
· Decker earned his 11th victory this season, moving him into a tie with Tyler Bilton ’09, Fred Sunderland ’96, Bill Heney ’92, and Phil Fernandez ’86 for wins in a season
· The Penmen’s goal 2:18 into the third period ended Decker’s scoreless streak at 106:09.
THE ACTION
· After a scoreless first period, the Purple Knights took the lead 35 seconds into the second period on a goal by Foster with assists coming from juniors Paul McAuliffe (Newton, Mass./Kimball Union Academy) and Zach Sullivan (Weymouth, Mass./Walpole Express),
· A shot by junior Andrew Olevitz (Winthrop, Mass./Northern Cyclones) was saved by Gutting, but Schreiner hit home the rebound with 6:08 gone to put the Purple Knight up two goals.
· The Purple Knights scored the third goal seven seconds later when first-year Sam Johnson (Freeport, Maine/Walpole Express) passed to Redden for a goal 6:15 into the period.
· Tyler Dorval scored the fourth Purple Knight goal with 11:27 gone on a pass by first-year Owen Rudicus (Duxbury, Mass./Tabor Academy).
· Flack finished off a five-goal second period with a power-play goal 17:13 into the period with assists coming from Egan and junior Noah Muller (Amsterdam, The Netherlands/Düsseldorfer EG).
· The Penmen scored a goal on a power-play with 2:18 gone in the third period on a shot by Thurston off a junior Kyle Galloway pass.
· Southern New Hampshire scored a second goal 9:28 into the period when first-year Matt Monreal passed to Fiorino, whose shot beat Decker.
· Hendrickson scored an empty-net goal with 18:45 gone on a pass by Foster to give the Purple Knights a four-goal victory.
NEXT SAINT MICHAEL'S GAME
· Feb. 21 vs. Stonehill, 7 p.m.