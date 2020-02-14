Saint Michael's College (SMC) men's ice hockey junior Sel Narby (Huntington, N.Y./Connecticut Junior Rangers) has been selected as one of a record 30 semifinalists for the twentieth annual Joe Concannon Award, presented annually to the best American-born Division II/III men's player in New England. The field is chosen by the Gridiron Club of Greater Boston.
One of eight defensemen under consideration, Narby is the first Purple Knight to be a semifinalist for the accolade since Danny Divis '17 in 2016-17. Narby is one of six Northeast-10 Conference student-athletes on the ballot, but the only non-senior among them.
Narby is one of the highest-scoring defensemen in NCAA Division II/III ice hockey, with eight goals and 15 assists. His 23 points are tied for sixth among all defenders in the nation, while he ranks 13th in points per game (0.96). Across NCAA Division I, II and III men's ice hockey, Narby is tied for fourth among blue liners in power-play goals (6) and stands 17th in points per game. Among all defensemen up for the Concannon Award, Narby is first in goals, second in points and tied for second in assists.
In the NE10, Narby is either first or tied for first in points, goals and assists among defensemen. He is tied for fifth in assists and power-play goals among all skaters in the conference, and sixth in points. Narby has doubled his point production from his first two years combined, now sitting with 46 career points in 74 games. Narby was named to the NE10 All-Conference first team last season.
The Gridiron Club plans to announce the finalists and winner of the award in March, prior to the start of the NCAA Division III Frozen Four. The presentation of the honor will come at the New England College Hockey Writers' brunch in May.
The Gridiron Club established the Joe Concannon Award in 2001 to honor the late Concannon, a lifelong devotee of college hockey and, as a journalist, a staunch advocate for the amateur athletes he knew and covered. A native of Litchfield, Conn., Concannon graduated from Boston University in 1961 and served as sports information director at the College of the Holy Cross before joining the Boston Globe in the late 1960s to cover college sports.