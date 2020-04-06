The Saint Michael's College (SMC) Department of Athletics unveiled its eighth class of Chi Alpha Sigma inductees on Monday as part of National Student-Athlete Day, as a record 24 Purple Knights carrying a minimum cumulative 3.7 grade-point average were honored.
This marks the second straight year the induction class has grown by five members for entry into Chi Alpha Sigma, the National College Athlete Honor Society, with Monday's group the largest since the inaugural class of 23 student-athletes was enshrined in 2013. In all, 128 Purple Knights have now earned entry into Chi Alpha Sigma over the past eight years. The 24 members from the induction Class of 2020 were:
· Senior Mike DeAngelo (Springfield, Mass./Springfield Central), men's cross country
· Senior Sarah Donnelly (Busan, South Korea/Mount Vernon), women's soccer
· Senior Brianna Purcell (Bedford, N.H./Bedford), women's basketball
· Junior Nicole Anderson (Kittery Point, Maine/Marianapolis Prep), women's basketball
· Junior Emma Bellefleur (Wolfeboro, N.H./Kingswood Regional), Nordic skiing
· Junior Leah Benoit (Franklin, Mass./Franklin), women's swimming & diving
· Junior Thomas Flack (Toronto, Ontario/Saint Michael's Buzzers), men's ice hockey
· Junior Meg Geschwind (Rochester, Minn./Mayo), women's swimming & diving
· Junior Ethan Hendrickson (Budd Lake, N.J./New Jersey Rockets), men's ice hockey
· Junior Molly Humiston (Kittery, Maine/R.W. Traip Academy), field hockey
· Junior Katy Konow (Lebanon, Conn./Lyman Memorial), women's volleyball
· Junior Erin LaMarca (Raynham, Mass./Bridgewater-Raynham Regional), field hockey
· Junior Jocelyn Long (Ipswich, Mass./Ipswich), women's soccer
· Junior Sydney Longley (East Granby, Conn./The Ethel Walker School), softball
· Junior Jack Maino (Ipswich, Mass./Ipswich), men's golf
· Junior Tess McCabe (Cataumet, Mass./Bourne), women's soccer
· Junior Alex Mendez (Fallon, Nev./Churchill County), baseball
· Junior Brandon Mitchell (North Scituate, R.I./Pomfret School), men's ice hockey
· Junior Melanie Roberge (Chester, N.H./Pinkerton Academy), women's soccer
· Junior Holly Spencer (Windham, Maine/Windham), women's soccer
· Junior Payton Stewart (Keene, N.H./Keene), men's swimming & diving
· Junior Walker Storey (Shelburne, Vt./Champlain Valley Union), men's basketball
· Junior Ashley Turner (Monkton, Vt./Mount Abraham Union), women's lacrosse
· Junior Victoria Zambello (Sharon, Mass./Sharon), women's soccer
All current senior student-athletes who are members of Chi Alpha Sigma also earn special cords they can wear as part of their graduation regalia. DeAngelo, Donnelly and Purcell joined the following 16 members of the induction Class of 2019 in claiming this additional honor:
· Senior Maggie Daley (Slingerlands, N.Y./Bethlehem Central), field hockey
· Senior MaKayla Foster (Middlebury, Vt./Middlebury Union), field hockey
· Senior Kara Gailiunas (Warren, Vt./Green Mountain Valley School), Alpine skiing
· Senior Lauren Giampietro (Watertown, Conn./Watertown), women's swimming & diving
· Senior Torrie Gray (Plymouth, Mass./Plymouth North), women's ice hockey
· Senior Emma Koukos (Scarborough, Maine/Scarborough), women's cross country
· Senior Matt Mosher (Fairfield, Conn./Fairfield Warde), men's tennis
· Senior Katrina Pietz (Brentwood, N.H./Exeter), women's lacrosse
· Senior Torie Rathwell (Guilderland, N.Y./Guilderland), softball
· Senior Megan Reid (Winchester, Mass./Winchester), women's swimming & diving
· Senior Sam Rossi (Wilton, Conn./Fairfield Ludlowe), women's cross country
· Senior Julia Sevigny (Rocky Hill, Conn./Rocky Hill), softball
· Senior Rachel Sullivan (Scituate, Mass./Scituate), women's cross country
· Senior Autumn Tamlyn (Silver Bay, N.Y./Queensbury), women's tennis
· Senior Katie Valle (Weston, Mass./Weston), women's swimming & diving
· Senior Anna Willassen (Jar, Norway/Persbråten VGS), Alpine skiing
SMC is one of just five schools in the 14-college Northeast-10 Conference to be a member of Chi Alpha Sigma, which is the first national scholar-athlete society to honor collegiate student-athletes who have excelled in both the classroom and in athletic competition. Purple Knights carrying a minimum 3.7 cumulative GPA in their junior or senior years, and who have been at the College for more than one semester, are eligible.
SMC, which has been designated the Vermont Beta chapter of Chi Alpha Sigma after becoming the second college in Vermont to join the organization—Norwich University was the other—is among 284 schools in 42 states and the District of Columbia with an active chapter. Founded in 1996 at DePauw (Ind.) University, the society's mission is to bring honor and recognition to deserving student-athletes, their families, teams, athletic departments, and NCAA and NAIA colleges in much the same way that other societies primarily honor scholastics. Chi Alpha Sigma also encourages good citizenship, moral character, and friendship among the high academic achievers in college athletics.