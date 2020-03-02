The International Fly Fishing Film Festival premiering at Saint Michael's College features 10 films from all corners of the globe showcasing the passion, lifestyle and culture of fly fishing.
Founded in 2011, the festival screens at more than 120 locations worldwide each year. This year, the festival takes place on March 14 at the McCarthy Arts Centre at SMC. Doors open at 1 p.m. with the nearly two hour fly-fishing adventure screening at 2 p.m.
General admission tickets are $10 for all ages. The event is hosted by Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing, a service to military veterans.
Among the films to be screened are:
Particles and Droplets, by Gilbert Rowley: A look at the world from a different perspective with fly fishing the catalyst.
Aurora Fontinalis, by Intents Media: An adventurous trip after giant brook trout in the far north.
Iqaluk, by Hooké: A far northern fly-fishing adventure to Nunavik in search of Arctic Char.
The Mend, by Broc Isabelle: A father-son relationship complicated by career and responsibilities all set to a fly-fishing background.
Nine Foot Rod, by Dana Lattery: Four fly-fishing guides embark on a trip to Oman in search of giant trevally and Indo-Pacific Permit.
Others include AK 30, seeking a 30-inch trout in Alaska’s Naknek River; The Bull Run, looking for a bull trout north of the 49th parallel in the Rockies; and Poetry in Motion, the story of Maxine McCormack’s journey to become world fly-fishing champion.
Trailers for all films can be seen online at flyfilmfest.com.
For information about this screening, contact joshua.gerasimof@projecthealingwaters.org.