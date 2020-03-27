Saint Michael's College alumna Emily Loebs '16 has stepped up to help in the effort to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. A business risk manager for a collateral and cash funding desk at State Street by day, Loebs has recently been following up her nine-plus-hour work days by working until midnight sewing masks for healthcare workers on the front lines.
Loebs got involved last week when she read an article about local crafters making masks. A friend of her fiancé's who works in an operating room asked if anyone was willing to help. "This is when I gathered my fabric I had lying around from other projects and unpacked my sewing machine I got for Christmas and decided to give it a go," Loebs said. As of Wednesday night, Loebs had shipped out 180 masks with another 46 ready to be shipped. She received 375 orders since Sunday. After receiving so many orders, Loebs' mother stepped in to help. "Her network is in need, as she was a labor and delivery nurse for years before becoming a school nurse."
Thus far, Loebs, a native of Acton, Massachusetts, has provided her masks to various parties in need, including groups of nurses at hospitals in Boston and New Jersey and individual people sending a request. She has also packaged donations of masks directly to Boston Children's Hospital and Nantucket (Mass.) Cottage Hospital.
Leadership is nothing new to Loebs, a former two-year Saint Michael's Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) co-president and captain of both the women's ice hockey and lacrosse teams. The Dean's List student also served on both the Athletic Advisory Council and Saint Michael's Athletic Hall of Fame Committee.
Loebs, who has been crafting since age 6, uses three layers of fabric for the facemasks: a tightly-woven cotton on the outside, a middle layer of any fabric, and a soft fabric for the inside against the face. For the straps, Loebs has used anything that works. "As there is a shortage in this world of elastic, I am using any other materials, such as bias tape, ribbon and shoelaces for straps/ties, as I ran out of elastic on Monday," she said. "I am beyond grateful for the generous donations that are coming in, both monetary and materials."
Giving back has been a way for Loebs to have purpose during a stressful time while working from home. "My fiancé [Kyle Busby '13] works in the medical field, and we know quite a lot of people in need," said Loebs. "Being able to make small strides and help out the community is a win in my book and helps me focus on something positive throughout this uncertain time."
She explained how there are people everywhere looking to help during these trying times. If you want to help, Loebs said, "Local hospitals are starting to post on their websites about how you can ship or drop off if you have masks. If you are unable to sew and want to help, you can check your 'craft closets' to see if you have any materials hanging around that can be donated, especially elastic, bias tape or unused shoelaces."
For suggestions on how to help or instruction on how to make masks, contact Loebs via email (ejldesigns24@gmail.com) or @ejl_designs on Instagram, or reach out to your local hospitals and medical offices.