Three of the performers at this year’s Colchester’s Got Talent show may not yet be old enough to drive, but their unique talents have qualified them as All-Stars. From broadway to contortion to electric guitar, three young performers will be returning to compete at this year’s Colchester’s Got Talent: All-Stars.
Ten-year-old Lucas Moran (almost 11) won second place at Colchester’s Got Talent in 2019 in the youth division by singing, “Santa Fe,” from the Broadway musical Newsies. The youngster has acted in multiple Lyric Theater Company productions in starring roles and dreams of a future on Broadway. “I’ve always been singing,” said Moran. Even though he feels sometimes nervous performing, he has a lot of fun onstage. “Once I start going, the nerves go away,” he said.
At this year’s talent show, Moran plans to sing a song from the Broadway musical Matilda, the show that Lyric Theater Co. is running this spring in which Moran plays Bruce; his big moment comes when he eats an entire chocolate cake.
Moran can’t choose one aspect of theater he likes best—”I love all of it,” he said. When he’s onstage, Moran said he likes looking out at the faces in the crowd from under the lights. “And I like when they clap for me,” he said, eliciting laughter from his mom, Leiann. His mom is one of his biggest fans: “She’s a part of ALL of it,” he said.
One of the differences Moran sees between performing at Colchester’s Got Talent and acting in a musical is that sometimes it’s easier to go onstage in theater as someone else, than to go onstage in the talent show because he has to be himself. “I just tell myself, ‘you’ll do your best,’” he said. “It’s not all about winning. You can’t be up there thinking you’re the best, you have to have fun.”
Two years ago, Aurora Barella won second place in the youth division at Colchester’s Got Talent, by playing ukulele and singing a rendition of, “Moonlight,” by Grace Vanderwaal, who won America’s Got Talent at age 12. Barella describes herself as a “jokester,” an animal lover and an artist. “I listen to music all the time, if I don’t have my earbuds in I go crazy,” she said. “Music helps a lot of people. It’s a way for people to connect. That’s why I wanna make music: to connect with people.”
Barella also enjoys participating in school theater productions, but her taste in music veers into a funkier, edgier scene. “I like being loud and choosing more emotional music,” she said. “I like how much I can put into [a song].” Some of her top artists include Florence and the Machine, Marina and the Diamonds and Grimes—female artists who often write powerful ballads that feel colorful yet edgy.
When Barella auditioned for Colchester’s Got Talent in sixth grade, she recalls being terrified. “My hands were shaking when they handed me the microphone,” she remembered. Now, her strategy to tackle stage fright is to stare at the bright red exit sign at the back of the theater. “It’s hard to see the audience if I concentrate on that light,” she said. Now when she feels stage fright, the nerves go away when she starts singing.
“I’ve definitely learned that if I mess up, to just keep going,” she said. She also tries to ignore the competition aspect of Colchester’s Got Talent. “I love hearing everyone else and their acts. We’re all in the same boat, we’re all supportive. I care more about doing my best than about winning.”
This year, instead of accompanying her voice with the ukulele, Barella plans to sing “Cosmic Love,” by Florence and the Machine while playing electric guitar.
This year marks 13-year-old Isabella Maestas’ fourth year participating in Colchester’s Got Talent. But although Maestas won first place at the talent show with a dance number in third grade, her talents have changed focus slightly. While she still loves to dance, Maestas’ new obsession is contortion. “I like how different it is and how you move,” the middle schooler said of unusual talent.
Maestas learned about contortion after watching a video of 13-year-old Sofie Dossi, a contestant on America’s Got Talent, bend and twist in ways she’d never seen before. Even though Maestas was taking dance and gymnastics classes, she started stretching more everyday and practicing contorting her body.
“I used to be shy,” she said. “Then I got the guts to go out there by myself.” Now Maestas is rarely nervous when she goes onstage, especially in front of big crowds. “I get in the moment, breathe, listen to the music,” she said, and then her body takes her away. “I try to dance like nobody’s watching.”
When she’s onstage, Maestas said that she likes to take it slow at first, bending as the music ascends, “Then I drop the bomb—legs over my head standing on my neck,” she said grinning.
Moran, Barella and Maestas will all compete at this year’s Colchester’s Got Talent: All Stars on Friday, Jan. 31. To attend the show and other attractions at this year’s Winter Festival, bracelets can be purchased in advance at the Colchester Parks and Recreation Department, Burnham Memorial Library, Mazza’s General Store and ACE Hardware.