Residents living at Holy Cross Senior Housing in Colchester have been advised to act like they have COVID-19—no community meals, no bingo and no visitors.
As of March 26, in compliance with Governor Phil Scott’s “Stay Home, Stay Safe” and related orders, the housing community is limiting visitors only to those who provide essential services.
"We're encouraging residents to tell family, y'know, 'I love you, I miss you, but dont come visit me'," said Director of Communications Deb Bouton.
Holy Cross Senior Housing, a Cathedral Square Community, is an independent living community with residents ages 55 and older in Colchester. Cathedral Square has 25 affordable housing communities across Vermont, providing shared and assisted living.
Most of the Holy Cross staff are working remotely, including SASH Coordinators (Support And Services at Home) who regularly meet with groups of residents for wellness checks and care coordination.
"We have a very diligent SASH program; lots of programming, activities, exercise, all sorts of stuff. We do a whole lot to try to keep residents healthy," said Bouton. But now, all of those activities are cancelled. To maintain social distancing, community shared spaces have been roped off as well.
Property Manager Cheryl Rose doubles as a SASH Coordinator at Holy Cross, but she's taken to coming into the office only once or twice a week. Usually, she is on-site managing the property, enforcing leases, moving residents in and out, working with wellness nurses and checking in with residents.
While she has to check-in virtually now, Rose said, with over ten years of service at Holy Cross, she has a strong relationship with residents and feels comfortable reaching out.
At the moment, her main goal is to spread information and educate residents on how best to stay healthy. SASH coordinators and wellness nurses have been making phone calls to all residents and conducting video check-ins. SASH coordinators are also distributing weekly newsletters to all residents with wellness articles, word games, puzzles, movie recommendations and links to different activities. "Articles like, 'How to keep your sanity while staying at home,'" said Rose.
"The residents are all very nervous but for the most part they're staying home, only going out for necessary things, limiting visitors, buddying up with friends and calling each other on the phone," said Rose. She said many residents' tech skills are encouraging, as over the years they've gotten used to iPads and other devices to connect with family.
"Being at home is making people appreciate and thank goodness that they have a home and are safe. It makes you feel grateful for the freedoms we have."
Services considered essential include food and grocery deliveries (including home‐delivered meals), meal‐preparation services, personal care and support for activities of daily living, medication management, deliveries of essential supplies for health and sanitation, nursing services and medically required therapy treatments, and clinical/behavioral supports essential for personal safety. Two of the organization's other facilities in Burlington and Williston have restricted visitors to only those aiding in end-of-life care.