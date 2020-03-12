At a reorganization meeting following Town Meeting Day, the Colchester selectboard voted to maintain the status quo.
Selectboard member Pamela Loranger moved to reelect positions as is: Jeff Bartley as Chair, Tom Mulcahy as Vice Chair and Jacki Murphy as Clerk. The motion passed unanimously.
The meeting on March 10 was kept short with little on the agenda. Some notable points from the the Town Manager’s Report which Aaron Frank presented included updates on the Colchester Causeway repairs, flood insurance information, stormwater improvements in Shore Acres, and monthly numbers for Parks and Recreation and the Burnham Memorial Library.
Construction of the Colchester Causeway is ongoing; Frank said guide rock is now being installed. Depending on the weather, the Causeway is set to open by Memorial Day weekend. Likewise, stormwater improvements are underway in the Shore Acres neighborhood, in addition to a phosphorus control plan. Fourteen summer programs at Parks and Recreation have already been filled in preparation for the approaching warmer months but Frank said there are still spots open. At the Burnham Memorial Library, a weekly program has helped 88 seniors fill out their taxes.
The next selectboard meeting is on Tuesday, March 16 at 6:30 p.m.