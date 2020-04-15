At a meeting on April 14, the Colchester selectboard re-adopted the town stormwater budget at $962,733—slightly higher than last fiscal year with rates remaining stagnant.
The biggest changes in this fiscal year's budget were in salaries and wages; employer taxes and benefits; services and utilities; and capital investments. All categories increased except for capital investments which dropped by a little over $25,000, but still clocked in at the largest expense—$348,331.
According to Public Works Director Brian Osborne, capital needs, regulatory compliance and system maintenance and repairs were the three primary influences on this year's budget.
"Fifty-two percent is dedicated to operations," he pointed out—36 percent towards capital and 12 percent towards credits. The budget saw a minimal increase over last fiscal year of roughly 0.3 percent. The utility fee rate will remain at $52 for residents.
"We're very competitive with the cost," Osborne noted, showing the board a comparison between Chittenden County towns. Colchester has the second lowest rate at $52, beating Burlington at $79.20 and South Burlington at $82.08. Only Williston has a lower rate at $51.00. Being competitive has also allowed the town to be successful in procuring stormwater grants.
"Colchester is extremely rich in natural resources," Osborne said. "It is important to pay close attention and manage any pollutants associated with that."
In addition to outlining the annual budget, Osborne presented an update on current and future stormwater plans.
Since the town adopted a stormwater utility in 2014, funding for stormwater improvement projects has become more sustained and available.
Plans in the current fiscal year include the Shore Acres Stormwater project, the Phosphorus Control Plan, the Lower Mountain View Culvert and the Hercules Drive Culvert replacement, among others.
Next fiscal year, Public Works plans to finish the Phosphorus Control Plan and complete "spot repairs" in Eagle Park and East Lakeshore Drive areas. The Shore Acres project is planned to be done by 2022.