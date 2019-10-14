When did you realize you wanted to teach?
- I decided to teach after first working in the adult world. Working with children as they develop is so rewarding—kids are the world’s hope and it’s future!
If you weren’t a teacher, what would you do instead?
- I might be a sky-diving instructor, or bring tour groups to explore different countries.
What’s your favorite aspect of teaching?
- I love the creativity that children bring to solving problems and overcoming challenges.
If you could change something about the education system, what would it be?
- I wish all children could be excited and motivated to come to school every day.
What is your favorite book?
- Ha! That’s a trick question for a librarian—too many to name! One of my favorites is, “Airborn” by Kenneth Oppel, about a courageous boy who has incredible adventures.
What would your students be surprised to learn about you? (i.e. hidden talents, hobbies,etc…)
- I often join a group that rows across Lake Champlain to New York and back, and I’ve recently joined a co-ed volleyball league.
What is your favorite guilty pleasure meal or dessert?
- Meal = sushi, dessert = anything chocolate
Describe a moment when you really connected with a student.
- Whenever a student is super-excited to get a book about something they love, or when they persevere and figure out how to complete a maker-challenge.
What is a difficult aspect of teaching?
- Sometimes the schedule can be hectic—especially during the book fair!
What song do you know all of the lyrics to?
- “Bohemian Rhapsody,” by Queen
What makes you proud to work in the Colchester School District?
- I feel incredibly lucky and proud to work with our incredible educators who are caring, professional, skilled, committed to our student’s success, and enthusiastic to be here.