During these unusual times in quarantine, it’s hard to maintain a community. While social distancing, and learning independently online from home, our community is in need of strong leadership - and that is why we are lucky enough to have Amy Minor as Colchester School District’s superintendent.
Amy Minor oversees the efficient and effective operation of the entire school district. She is responsible for the management and administration of all public schools in Colchester and superintendent ensures the district remains in compliance with Board of Education policies, directives, as well as state and federal law. These are big responsibilities, but she has worked to get where she is, and is capable of leading a town like Colchester.
I was lucky enough to have interviewed Amy Minor, about her job and her leadership in these times:
What has been your favorite part about serving such an important role in the community?
“My favorite part of being a superintendent is being able to walk through classrooms and interact with all of our brilliant students. Seeing our students grow and succeed, be it in the classroom, on stage, in an athletic competition, or in the community brings me great joy. We truly have an amazing school district, and I am proud to be a part of this community.”
How has being in different roles in education shaped your leadership as a superintendent?
“As an educator, I have served in many different roles: substitute teacher, paraeducator, science teacher, department head, coach, Assistant Principal, Principal and now Superintendent of Schools. I enjoyed every role that I have had and I use my knowledge of each of those positions to guide my daily decision making. Spending time in each capacity has enabled me to understand and experience first hand how each employee's role plays a vital part in the overarching educational system.”
As Superintendent, what are some of your strengths? Struggles?
“A strength of mine is my ability to develop.”
Why Colchester? Did you always see yourself in a role like this?
“I moved to Vermont in 1998 in the middle of the school year and I subbed in many high schools in Chittenden County to get a feeling for each of the districts. There was something about the culture and climate at CHS that kept me coming back. I just felt a strong connection to the faculty and students there. I had applied for many teaching positions that spring and to my surprise there was an opening at CHS. John Willard the CHS Principal, and Jeff Richey CHS Chemistry teacher interviewed me, and the rest was history!
"As a CHS biology teacher in 1999, in room 208, if you would have asked me if I wanted to be a Superintendent one day, I think I probably would have said no. If you would have asked me if I wanted to join a committee to improve the school experience and learning outcome for kids then I would have said yes! I have a growth mindset at my core. I am always asking myself how we can improve and push ourselves to grow so I gravitate towards any opportunity to make positive changes in our system.”
What has been the most difficult part about your job during time in quarantine and how are you overcoming?
“The hardest part is not having students in our school buildings. The Governors order requires that schools remain open and operational. Our teachers and support staff are serving our students remotely providing new learning, while at the same time supporting our students with academics, along with their social and emotional needs. I am very proud of how our employees have jumped in with little to no training and began delivering education remotely. In essence, we are building new schools and new structures while the year is still in session.”
Tell us one of your favorite memories working in the Colchester school district.
“The entire CHS faculty pulled off a surprise flash mob at a fall pep rally to the song ‘Call Me Maybe’. We had secret rehearsals in the CHS gym. We even taught Mr. McClintock how to dance! I was so impressed that we were able to keep it a secret. When the song was done, the student body began chanting, ‘CHS, CHS, CHS’ It was a great example of the positive school climate that exists at CHS.”
What’s your favorite ice cream flavor? Favorite color?
“Black raspberry hard ice cream with chocolate sprinkles! In my household, that is known as the AMY! I highly recommend it!”
It is known that Amy Minor has earned her position for her hard work, vibrant spirit, and leadership. Her active determination in her work has made the teachers, students, and parents of Colchester very proud to call her our superintendent. After communicating briefly with Colchester’s Amy Minor, it is now understood why so many people in our community are calling her “Superhero Minor.”