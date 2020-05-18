Academic Achievement

Colby-Sawyer College recognizes 283 students for outstanding academic achievement during the 2020 spring semester. To qualify for the Dean's List, students must achieve a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours in graded courses.

Alex Carp

  • Colchester
  • majoring in biology
  • member of the class of 2022

Abigail Ladd

  • Colchester
  • majoring in nursing
  • member of the class of 2021

Olivia Rosato

  • Colchester
  • majoring in nursing
  • member of the class of 2022

