Colby-Sawyer College recognizes 283 students for outstanding academic achievement during the 2020 spring semester. To qualify for the Dean's List, students must achieve a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours in graded courses.
Alex Carp
- Colchester
- majoring in biology
- member of the class of 2022
Abigail Ladd
- Colchester
- majoring in nursing
- member of the class of 2021
Olivia Rosato
- Colchester
- majoring in nursing
- member of the class of 2022